Gaoth Dobhair through to Ulster U-21 final after defeating Carryduff in semi-final

Gaoth Dobhair are looking forward to the Ulster U-21 Club Championship final following today’s semi-final win over Carryduff from Down.



GAOTH DOBHAIR 2-8

CARRYDUFF 0-7



Eamon Collum bagged both goals and Gavin McBride, Naoise O’Baoill, Michael Carroll and Daire O’Baoill hit the points, in the comfortable win over the Down standard bearers.



The Donegal champions held a 1-4 to 0-4 lead at half-time with Collum netting the first goal on seven minutes.

This was Gaoth Dobhair’s first flag of the game after Carryduff had opened with two quickfire points.

Naoise O’Baoill and Gavin McBride (3) were the other scorers in the half to send their team in three up at the break.

The Donegal champions stayed at arm’s length with Niall Friel, Michael Carroll, McBride and Daire O’Baoill all raising white flags before goal ace Collum added the gloss with his second three pointer close to the end.

Gaoth Dobhair will face Lavey from Derry in the final on Sunday February 18th in Creggan.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers; Eamon Collum 2-0, Gavin McBride 0-4, 2f, Naoise O’Baoill 0-2, Michael Carroll and Daire O’ Baoill 0-1, each.