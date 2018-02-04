Karl Griffin wins AI Games indoor 800 metre final

Donegal athlete Karl Griffin marked his return from injury by winning the 800 metres at the Athletics Ireland indoor Games, in Abbotstown, earlier today.

The former Tir Chonaill AC athlete running in the colours of UCD won the final in impressive fashion in what was his first indoor race in two years.

He clocked a time of 1.50.31 to take the number one position. Karl missed most of last season through injury.