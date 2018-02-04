Donegal hurlers record historic first win in Division Two of the league

Donegal hurlers recorded a magnificent win over Derry in O'Donnell Park, believed to be the county's first ever victory in a Division Two encounter.

Donegal 4-17

Derry 2-9

It could be argued that Derry were fielding an inferior team due to the absence of Slaughtneil players, but that would be taking away from a brilliant Donegal display.

They were up for the game from the very start and the skill level throughout was excellent, with some great score taking from ten different scorers.

Donegal were very competitive from the throw-in with Ciaran Matthewson getting them on the scoreboard inside two minutes. Alan Grant equalised from a free but Joe Boyle restored the lead.

It seemed as if Derry might take control when Alan Grant fired to the Donegal net on eight minutes.

However, Donegal responded really well and by the 19th minute they were 1-5 to 1-1 ahead. After a great clearance from Padraig Doherty, Gerard Gilmore showed great skill to take possesion and fire over. Lee Henderson added a free from 65m and Bernard Lafferty broke clear and took his point even though it seemed a goal chance was on.

A minute later Danny Cullen waltzed through only to be fouled by Colm Murphy for a penalty but inexplicably Davin Flynn blazed the penalty wide.

Flynn made up for the miss with a magnificent pass to Ronan McDermott, who fired to the Derry net.

Paul Cleary had a rare Derry point before Danny Cullen cut through to fire over for Donegal.

Alan Grant kept Derry in touch with two frees before Danny Cullen released Lee Henderson to find the range.

Grant and Henderson traded frees but the Donegal wide tally was a worrying factor as they had eight in the first half.

Half-time: Donegal 1-8, Derry 1-5

Donegal had a great start to the second half with points from Ronan McDermott and Ciaran Matthewson, the latter denied a goal by a great save by the 'keeper.

The goal arrived on 46 minutes when Bernard Lafferty's effort dropped short and Declan Coulter drove to the net.

Alan Grant hit back with two frees but a third goal arrived when Bernard Lafferty fired to the net for a 3-11 to 1-7 lead.

Grant was the only Derry man troubling the scoreboard operator but two more points from Henderson and Matthewson had Donegal 11 points clear.

It got better for Donegal on 63 minutes as Davin Flynn came in along the endline to fire to the net and Kevin Campbell added another quick point.

SCORERS - Donegal: Lee Henderson 0-6,5f; Ronan McDermott 1-1; Ciaran Matthewson 0-3; Declan Coulter 1-1; Davin Flynn 1-0; Bernard Lafferty 1-1; Gerard Gilmore 0-2; Joe Boyle, Danny Cullen, Kevin Campbell 0-1 each.

Derry: Alan Grant 1-7,sideline,6f; Paul Cleary 0-2,1'65'; John Mullan 1-0

DONEGAL: Paul Burns; Pádraig Doherty, Joe Boyle, Gavin Browne; Niall Cleary, Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie; Danny Cullen, Ciaran Matthewson; Ronan McDermott, Gerard Gilmore, Lee Henderson; Bernard Lafferty, Declan Coulter, Davin Flynn. Subs: Kevin Campbell for Lafferty 59; Sam Doherty for Flynn 66; Dylan Lafferty for Burns 67; Justin Mc Bride for Cullen 69

DERRY: Michael Kilpatrick; Colm Murphy, Sean McCullagh, Eoin Gilmore; Darragh McCloskey, Ciaran Steele, Paul Cleary; John Mullan, Jack Phelan; Seamus Higgins, Oisin McCloskey, Niall Smyth; Darragh Cartin, Alan Grant, Naoise Waldron. Subs: Brendan Quigley for Waldron 43; Liam Murphy for Steele 51; Odhran McKeever for Cartin 56;

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Louth).