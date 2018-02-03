Sean McGoldrick wins his fourth pro fight in London to remain unbeaten in pro ranks

Professional boxer Sean Mc Goldrick, whose father comes from Ballyshannon in Donegal, continued his development in the professional ranks with a great win in his fourth fight in London today.

McGoldrick took just two minutes and four seconds to dispose of Ghana’s Michael Barnor.

It was described as an explosive display from the Newport, Wales man by none other than Donegal Boxing Board PRO, Peter O’Donnell, who was present in London for the fight.

The win keeps McGoldrick on an upward curve as he hopes to be fighting for belts before 2018 is out. He is a former Commonwealth gold and bronze medal winner.

He has spent many summers in Donegal in his youth on holidays and was here in August last for a week with his family, who have a holiday home in Rossnowlagh.