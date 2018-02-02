Young Creeslough Sportsman wins a special award at the Donegal Sports Star Awards Night

Edward O'Reilly was the recipient of a Special Award at Friday night’s Donegal Sports Star awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel.



Edward is 17 and a Leaving Certificate student at Pobalscoil Cloughaneely, Falcarragh.



An all round sportsman, he is a talented Gaelic footballer who has played underage football for St Michael’s all the way up through the age groups.



Last year, Edward, who is a half-forward, scored 4-17 in five games in the Donegal minor championship.



He is an equally talented soccer player who plays with Dunfanaghy Youths and was also for a time on the books of Derry City.



Last season, he played for the Candystripes’ in the Airtricity League U-17 League and scored three goals.



He also plays representative soccer with the Donegal Youth League and is a member of this season’s Donegal Youth League team.



What is remarkable is that Edward does all this even though he has only use of one hand.



“We have one more game to play in the Inter Youth League against Mayo. We have beaten Inishowen and Cavan/Monaghan and all we need is a point from the Mayo game to qualify for the quarter-finals,” said Edward.



As for the issue with his hand, Edward says: “It doesn’t bother me at all. I was born that way. I have been playing Gaelic since I was four and I have adopted my own technique for catching and holding the ball and it seems to be working fine.”



“I played wing-forward and centre half-forward for St Michael’s minors last year and I was the team’s top scorer.



“I’ll probably play centre half-forward this year.”

Edward is also a keen golfer and is a member of the Dunfanaghy club.



“I have been playing golf since I was six.” Golf coach at Dunfanaghy Golf Club, Seamus McGonagle, took him under his wing from day one and developed a special technique that allows him play one handed.



He has won numerous club competitions down the year. Two years ago Edward made the headlines in the National media when a video of him playing golf went viral and had 100,000 views.



Edward won his award on Friday night and he was back playing soccer on Saturday and scored in Dunfanaghy’s 3-2 win over Letterkenny Rovers.



It was nice to win the award though I wasn’t expecting to win it. I had a good night and I really enjoyed it.”



Edward is in his final year in PCC and is studying for his Leaving Certificate and chasing points. He wants to be an architect.



But even so, he has no intention of taking a break from his sport and training in the next few months leading up the Leaving Certificate in June.

He still plans to train two or three times a week and play one to two games a week as well and he may squeeze in the odd round of golf too. All in the pursuit of sporting excellence.

Edward O’Reilly is one of three children and is an example to all what can be achieved if you put your mind to it and have the determination and will to succeed and be successful.

He has a younger brother, Carlos and an older sister Marie and they live with their parents Charles John and Rose O’Reilly in the townland of Cloonmore, outside Creeslough.

Despite his disability, he doesn’t let it affect him, taking part in all sports and he is a wonderful example to all other young people who might find themselves with similar additional challenges.