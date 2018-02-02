Ella is a Donegal Sports Star at 11

A young Dungloe girl's dedication and passion for her sport is paying rich dividends and has her already marked down as a star of the future.

Ella McBride, 11, is excelling in gymnastics and on Friday night she picked up her first major award when she was named the Donegal Sports Star Award for Gymnastics for 2017.

Ella is a fifth class student at Belcruit National School, Kincasslagh had a most impressive 2017 gymnastic season.

The number of success’ she had in 2017 are phenomenal for such a tender age.

In the course of the year she won countless medals in bars, floor, beam and vault competitions in Northern Ireland.

She was second overall at her level at the British Gymnastics Twisters Club championships.

And Ella was the only gymnast to medal in all four events at the Letterkenny Community Centre Club Championships.

She also won gold at the Irish Gymnastics – Gymstart Awards and was selected to join the Finesse Senior Display team to represent Ireland in Norway in the World Gym for life Challenge.

And she returned from Norway with a with a bronze medal and has performed and competed in Derry, Dublin, Glasgow, England, and Norway and has trained in America.

“Ella just loved gymnastics. Its her passion it’s what she dreams about and she is totally dedicated to the sport,” said her equally dedicated mother Sheila and chauffeur.

Ella trains with Twisters Gym in Derry and also at Letterkenny Community Centre. In all, she trains 19 hours a week in gymnastic and also manages to squeeze a couple of hours a week swimming with the Swilly Seals Swimming Club, in Letterkenny.



Ella travels a three hour round trip four days a week (Monday to Thursday) to Derry and two hours on Saturday to Letterkenny to train with the Letterkenny Gymnastic club at the Letterkenny Community Centre.



And if that wasn’t enough she travels to Letterkenny every Sunday morning to be in the pool at the Aura Leisure Centre, in Letterkenny, for 8.45 am.

Her mother Sheila does drives her and her younger sister rugby who is also a dedicated gymnast.

Ella is the daughter of John Joe and Sheila McBride, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.