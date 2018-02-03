READ THE REID: Pride restored in jersey in Kerry

It was so encouraging to watch Donegal’s overall performance in Killarney last Sunday against a highly fancied Kerry outfit. Although the players’ efforts were not rewarded there were so many positives to take from this game.

Playing with 14 men for most of this match, Donegal deserved at least a draw. Our players were out on their feet in the last five minutes having chased and harried from start to finish. Declan Bonner will be well pleased with the team’s overall performance and will have learned a lot from this feisty encounter.

Kerry are slow starters in the National League competition. Both Mayo and Monaghan went to Kerry last February and came away with the points but Kerry lifted the National League title in early April last year.

Donegal had a great chance last Sunday to collect both points but I feel that indiscipline ultimately cost us the game. Nathan Mullins was sent to the line for kicking an opponent midway through the first half while a host of other Donegal players picked up yellow cards. Because we played with a man short, the team had to work that much harder. This really showed in the last few minutes when the game was on a knife edge.

The disappointment of losing will have faded by now but I’m sure Declan Bonner will tackle the discipline issue for future matches. Naivety also played a role but both teams were guilty of this since there were many debutants on show. I was really impressed with Donegal’s resolve and work ethic. It was particularly pleasing to see Odhran Mac Niallais and Leo McLoone back in Donegal colours with both impacting greatly on the game.

The future looks bright for Declan Bonner and Donegal after putting in such a brilliant shift against Kerry. Our next outing takes place in Letterkenny on Sunday when Galway will be our opponents. Having beaten Tyrone last weekend, Galway will be in confident mood. Still, I believe that they will not relish coming to Donegal who will be hurting after the Kerry defeat.

Donegal will be without midfielder Nathan Mullins and perhaps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, who came off injured against Kerry. Playing back to back games tests the strength and depth of panels. Declan will have to rejig things but I still believe that we can beat the Tribesmen. Every inter-county team is in the same position and I’ve no doubt that Galway have their injury concerns too.

According to reports, Tyrone were poor last Sunday against Galway. I believe that many of the Tyrone fans are not happy that they are insisting in playing a very defensive type of game. This comes on the back of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin when their defensive style spectacularly collapsed.

Galway are perceived as one of the weaker teams in Division 1 having been just promoted. Home advantage is worth a few extra points which will be crucial on Sunday. Galway will have studied Donegal’s display against Kerry and will be well aware of our scoring threat. They, too, will feel that because we attack so much, our defence can be vulnerable. The fact that we played with 14 men did not help us in this respect.

By the way, Tyrone also had a player sent off in the first half against Galway and they suffered as a result. I expect another spirited display from Donegal on Sunday, something I feel was lacking in the team last year. Gaelic football is a tough physical game which must be played with passion irrespective of the circumstances. It is very noticeable even at this early stage of the season that there is togetherness, camraderie and most of all, spirit in this group of players. It’s how it used to be and how it should be. We have to make our inter-county venues our own and make it damn tough for any team to play us.

I distinctly remember Kerry bullying us and stamping their ownership on their home venues many years ago. Our current Donegal players are physically strong, something that today’s Kerry now know. The other major plus for Donegal is that we can play football. Even the Kerry supporters had to admire the skills of Patrick McBrearty and Odhran Mac Niallais last Sunday.

I can only see victory this Sunday against Galway. If we keep our discipline in check and continue from where we left off in Killarney, then we will get the result. Our players will be encouraged by their resolve against Kerry and they know that they should have got a draw at the very least.

It’s great to get a match so soon in this respect. The lads will be eager to make amends. Many of our players are young and eager which is a positive. It’s Declan Bonner’s job to keep their exuberance under control and teach them that they must also use their heads. This will come with game time and experience.

We weren’t expected to beat Kerry but we are expected to win against Galway. It will be a different type of game since Galway will fight tooth and nail in their bid to stay in Division 1. I believe that we have been reinvigorated by the new management team who have instilled a new sense of purpose into the players. What we witnessed in Killarney last weekend augurs well for the championship with pride in the jersey restored.

Tir Conaill Abu!