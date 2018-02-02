DONEGAL V KERRY: Much to admire and ponder in defeat after trip to Killarney

“Are ye down to give us a hammering?” a man collecting for the Kerry Independent Alliance said to me as we made our way into the Friary in Killarney for Sunday Mass.

He had seen the Donegal crest on my wind sheeter and realised we were there for the game. I looked to see if there was a smile on his face. Was this another Kerry wind up. There was no smile. He was deadly serious and told me he fully expected Donegal to give his beloved Kerry their fill of it.

Oddly enough, most of the Kerry people we had met in the previous 24 hours had, to varying degrees, expressed a fear that Kerry might lose this game.

In Abbeyfeale on our way down we stopped at a Centra where I bought the Kerryman, and there it was again - that rarest of things - a hint or two in the various previews over six pages that Kerry might struggle to beat Donegal. Nothing too definite, but enough between the lines to see that Kerry experts and fans were doubting their own.

Knowing Kerry people’s penchant for cute hoorism, I was determined to take all this talk of a weakened Kerry side with a pinch of salt, but one line in the Kerryman preview, revealing that Eamonn Fitzmaurice would field a team minus 19 - yes 19 - of what he’d regard as his first choice or better players - made me think that maybe Donegal - themselves without at least four of their regulars (Murphy, McGee, McGlynn and McGrath) might cause an upset in The Kingdom.

All that wondering would be put to one side for a few hours in Scott’s Hotel in the heart of Killarney where we met dozens of Donegal supporters, many of whom had left home at 7am on Saturday to be in Kerry for the game.

Kerry Donegal Association

At a function hosted by the Kerry Donegal Association there seemed to be a huge number of Mountcharles people down for the game, even London based folk such as Tom Mohan (who flew in for the game) were. A fair smattering, too, from Gaoth Dobhair, the Twin Towns and my own Ballyshannon, and joining them our own Wild Geese who have made The Kingdom their home, people like John Drummond, a native of Ballyshannon, who has made a good life for himself in The Gleneagles Hotel where he creates food that looks too beautiful to eat.

And so to the game. We walked from the town centre to the ground, a short step. It was mild, coats were being carried, not worn, there was sun on our backs, a wind that would grow stronger, but hard to believe this was late January.

As we sat looking out at the sights familiar mainly from tv coverage of other games in Killarney - the vacant grey hospital building to our left and in the distance the glorious mountains that define this pearl of the south, we waited and wondered.

The programme told us lies, this was hardly the starting Donegal side, eventually we got the real deal and the starting 15 - four changes from the programme for us including the entire absence of Mark McHugh who had been named at no 20; just one change for Kerry - no Jack Barry.

As Caoimhe Gallagher, the London Rose with a Donegal dad and a mum from Kerry, closed out the final lines of the national anthem, a sobering statistic from the programme, 14 losses and only 7 wins, the last one on Kerry soil in 1988, caught my eye. I must confess I was convinced the man outside Mass was all part of a great Kerry con job - Kerry rarely lose in Kerry and we’re here with a bunch of youngsters.

20 minutes later as Nathan Mullins walked off (main photo) having been red-carded, it was hard to see anything other than a Kerry win.

From that moment on, what unfolded from Donegal was manly, brave and almost enough to give us a new song to sing 30 years after our last win on Kingdom soil.

Alas, not to be. Donegal won new admirers, but those cute hoors Kerry snuck away with the win, albeit with a score that saw their forgotten man Casey double hop in front of the referee’s nose.

As we left the ground proud of Donegal’s fine performance but disappointed that they lacked the killer instinct to close it out and win, the frustration of a defeat that shouldn’t have been, was tempered by the pleasure in knowing that this new Donegal, with a little calmness and cuteness they might borrow from Kerry folk, will win games against top teams.

Defeat yes, brave, without doubt. Worth the trip? Very much so, if only to marvel at Patrick McBrearty’s coming of age as a true team leader. He was simply magnificent!