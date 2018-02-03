Donegal hurlers back to near full strength for Derry

Donegal hurlers are back in action on Sunday following their defeat to Mayo last Sunday when they host Derry, in the O’Donnell Park, this Sunday. (12.30 pm)

Due to Setanta’s All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday last, it was a very understrength Donegal that lost 2-16 to 1-9 to Mayo in Ballina.

However, the Setanta contingent of Danny Cullen, Niall Cleary, Bernard Lafferty, Declan Coulter, Kevin Campbell and Martin Bonner are all back on board and in the squad for Sunday’s clash with Derry. Derry lost their opener against Down in Celtic Park.

Donegal will be without veteran defender Jamesie Donnelly following his red card in Mayo last weekend.