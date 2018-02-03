Donegal ladies home to Galway in the Lidl Ladies League in Glenfin

Donegal and Galway go head to head too in the Lidl Ladies National Football League, on Sunday, in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin. (2 pm)

It would have made an ideal and sensible double header for the Allianz League meeting of Donegal and Galway, in O’Donnell Park. But that slot has been taken by the Donegal hurlers who host Derry, in the Allianz Hurling League.

Donegal went down to All-Ireland champions Dublin by four points in their opening game of the season in O’Donnell.

Donegal, though they conceded two soft goals against the champions, defensively the did will restricting the Dubs to just seven scores. Dublin won 2-5 to 0-7.

It was in the attack, which is usually quiet potent, where they failed to fire without goal ace Geraldine McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is missing again on Sunday as is Deirdre Foley.

Other than McLaughlin and Foley joint manager Damian Devaney has reported clean bill of health and the team is expected along similar lines to last Sunday.