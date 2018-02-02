MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Plenty to be pleased about in Kerry

It was always going to be a hard ask to travel to Killarney and get anything out of the game against the reigning National League champions, but you would be forgiven for thinking it might just have been a couple of points dropped.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has always used the league to blood new players. This year was no different giving the opportunity to a number of young lads to get a bit of experience playing at senior level. No doubt the Kerry manager would have been delighted with the outcome but what would have pleased him more was the ability of the younger lads to keep going and dig out a victory that, to be fair, was not theirs to take.

From a Donegal perspective there were plenty of positives; pushing Kerry all the way with 14 men for most of the game would have pleased the Donegal management. The second half performance that showed a lot of grit and an ability to carve out scores when Kerry crowded their defence.

The performances of Leo McLoone and Odhran Mac Niallais will give Donegal supporters a much needed lift; two talented lads that will add a great deal to the Donegal squad, given Michael Murphy’s absence. Also the great form shown by the likes of Hugh McFadden, Niall O’Donnell, when he came on for the second half; Tony Mc Clenaghan, who looks extremely comfortable at this level, and of course Paddy McBrearty to put on another great display of point taking.

Donegal look in be in a good place but there will be a bit of pressure to make sure we make home advantage count against Galway next Sunday in Letterkenny. Considering the result the last time we met it will be important that their cards are marked in case we meet them again in the summer.

Paraic Duffy gave his final report as director general last week and raised a number of key points that may have been lost considering the amount of news that we are subjected to these days, but nothing that he hasn’t raised before. I sometimes wonder when people in authority discuss the likes of payments to club and county managers; county boards having to put the needs of clubs before county team success; the naming of dummy teams by managers; our amateur status; splitting Dublin in two in order to give the rest a chance, and the “compelling argument” for developing a tiered All-Ireland senior football championship that would give every county a chance of success.

While I have great respect for Paraic Duffy because of the way he has taken the GAA through some historic changes, most of which has been for the betterment of the Association, it is surprising that we are still talking about many of the same challenges that faced the Association at the turn of the century, obstacles that are still facing us today.

On the issue of dummy teams being named by managers before games, this is a red herring. Allow squads to give players numbers at the start of the year and allow managers to name teams the morning of games; it’s what many other sports do. If a manager is unsure of a player on a Thursday why should he have to name him on a team; if the player doesn’t prove his fitness before the game the county is fined; that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

County boards having to put the needs of clubs before county teams is not going to happen, simply because they face no repercussions if they don’t. Croke Park are reluctant to bring any county board in just because they have neglected to put their clubs first. Every county team supporter, whether hurling or football, want their county team to do their best.Something has to give. If county board officials are seen to support their county managers and players one hundred percent they are damned; when they do they are criticised because of the way clubs are treated.

Unless the authorities in Croke Park set out the club fixtures in stone with access to county players, nothing is going to change. Splitting the Dubs in two is a popular topic at the moment; not going to happen. The Dublin county board got their act together about ten years ago and put proper structures in place to secure the games in the capital for the future. Now because of that planning and their success they want to undo all that good work. I didn’t hear them asking to split Kilkenny when they were winning the McCarthy Cup year after year.

Before I get to the payments to managers and our amateur status issue, the idea that every team should have a chance of success in a tiered football championship will raise a lot of arguments with the perceived weaker counties. The back door system was introduced to allow for teams to get a second chance but it ended up being a second chance for some of the stronger contenders as they could schedule their training to peak later in the summer. I am also not convinced that asking teams to play in anything other than for Sam will inspire players from the so-called weaker counties to give the required commitment.

With reference to managers receiving payments I feel that the train has left the station. It has been let go for too many years without any consequences - not for those who charged and got rewarded for their services, but for those who made the approach and offered the enticements and then paid out. It was well known that the practice existed. It was probably well known who was getting what but because the chances of success were high, members said nothing and the practice leaked down into the clubs. Those that did speak were ridiculed.

On the subject of the game being “amateur” we need to define what exactly they are talking about. The GAA, like many other sports, is big business. It attracts lucrative sponsorship deals and with the advent of Sky and other high-profile collaborations, there are many who believe that those who entertain the crowds and please the television audiences should reap the rewards, as is done in other sports.

Then there are those who make a living out of the GAA. They keep insisting that it is unsustainable to pay players, yet we spend hundreds of millions every year on infrastructure to make grounds as modern as any professional organisation. There is a reluctance to share with those that fill the stadiums and attract all those lucrative deals.

We define “amateurism” within the GAA as a payment to players yet there are plenty who participate in our games who make a very nice living but yet we point to the player all the time.

If as an organisation we are to move forward together, the same standards have to apply to everyone within the Association and stop the “al la carte” stuff.