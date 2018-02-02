Good news for Donegal GAA supporters: Road from Ballybofey to Letterkenny will be open on Sunday

There was good news today for GAA followers from the south of the county and for travelling Galway supporters for the big game in Letterkenny on Sunday.

It is now expected that the road from Ballybofey to Letterkenny will be open for the supporters.

The Donegal GAA have today issued the following statement:

I wish to advise that Donegal County Council have given Donegal GAA the following commitment in regards the the proposed road closure at the N13 between Kilross & Stranorlar at Tircallen.



The road closure will be in force from Friday at 7pm. The contractor will work around the clock to ensure that the culvert is fitted and the road is tarred prior to Sunday morning and it is hoped that the road will be fully re-opened on Sunday morning to allow for the diversions to be lifted and traffic to flow freely without restrictions on the road.

***IN THE EVENT THE WORKS ARE NOT COMPLETE***

In a worst case scenario if the works are not completed by Sunday morning, the traffic coming from the south of the County and Galway will be permitted to travel on one lane of the road without restrictions (No traffic lights), whilst the diversion will remain in place for traffic coming from Letterkenny.



For traffic leaving the game in Letterkenny the diversion will be changed to allow traffic from the match to travel through without restriction and the diversion will be in place for traffic coming for the South of the County.



Donegal GAA will be contact with Donegal County Council throughout the weekend. As of now we expect a small time delay, however NO restrictions will be in place for those travelling to the game from South of the County of Galway via Ballybofey