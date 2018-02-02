Loreto Letterkenny girls crowned Donegal Sportshall champions in Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair.

The Loreto Letterkenny girls put in a thrilling performance in the County Sportshall final in Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair.

The day got off to a great start with Emma Gribben and Maria McGeehin finishing in 2nd and 4th place in the 2 lap race. This was quickly followed by superb performances from Sarah Bradley and Chloe Shiels who finished 1st and 3rd in the 4 lap race. In the final track race of the competition Demi Crossan and Aisling Amponsah finished a strong 3rd and 4th place in the 6 lap race.

We then moved into the field events were Una O'Donnell finished in 3rd place in the shot and Elle Crossan competed well with a new pb. Sarah Bradley had another individual victory in the speed bounce with Kellie Forde coming 7th in the same competition. Good performances in the standing long jump from Chloe Shiels finishing in 4th place and Demi Crossan in 5th. Emma Gribben won the standing triple jump in convincing fashion with Maria McGeehin in 4th place. Aisling Amponsah leapt to a new pb and a gold medal in the vertical jump with Gabrielle O'Donnell closely behind in 2nd place.

The girls had put in a strong performance in their individual events. This put the team in an excellent position to go for gold in the overall team standings going into the relay races. First up was Aisling Amponsah and Sarah Bradley in the 8 lap paralauf relay. The girls really dug deep and showed true grit in finishing a fantastic 2nd place in a very tough race. Next up was the 4x2 lap A relay. The team was lead off by Gabrielle O'Donnell, who passed to Hannah Hopkins, to Emma Gribben and was brought across the line in first place by Demi Crossan. The last girls event of the day was the 4x2 lap B relay. Chloe Shiels got the team off to a great start, passing to Maria McGeehin who passed to Elle Crossan and the team was anchored by Gabriela Orzol who brought the batton home in first place. Ava Doherty and Alisha Cuskelly were subs on the day and were also valuable members of the team.

The Loreto Letterkenny team won the overall competition and were crowned Donegal Sportshall Champions for the second year in a row.