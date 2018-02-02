'Building for the future' - Declan Bonner reflecting on Sunday's game with Galway

Donegal manager Declan Bonner, though still disappointed with the outcome of last Sunday’s opening game against Kerry, was encouraged by the performance.

For Bonner and his team it is now a matter of building on the Killarney performance against Galway on Sunday, in O’Donnell Park. (2.30 pm)

They face a Galway side that come to Donegal on the back of a good home win (1-9 to 0-7) over Ulster champions Tyrone, in their opener in Tuam.

Sunday’s joust with the Connacht aristocrats is the first of Donegal’s three home games. The others are against Kildare and Mayo.

“We want to build on the performance from Kerry and get this performance up over 70 minutes.

“Over a sustained period, we have to get better. We want to be in Division One and we’re just getting ready to play Galway now. This is all part of the development.

“The games are coming thick and fast. Once we got onto the bus on Sunday evening, it was all about Galway.”

The Donegal boss is acutely aware the scoring threat in the Galway attack and he is expecting another tough challenge.

“Galway are a very talented team. They have some brilliant players and Paddy Tally has joined them and he will add a bit of steel to them.

“We are in for a tight afternoon in O’Donnell Park on Sunday.”

It may be early in the season but Donegal are still without a number of key players who are going to miss Sunday’s game.

Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn, Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath, Kieran Gillespie, Cian Mulligan and Michael Langan all missed the trip to Kerry, and are still sidelined.

However with the exception of Gillespie, who is more long term, all the rest are back in training and getting closer to a return.

“The target is to have a number of them back for the Dr McKenna Cup final against Tyrone. Cian Mulligan will probably play with Gaoth Dobhair this weekend in the Ulster U-21 championship.”

Mark Anthony McGinley and Jamie Brennan joined the injured on Sunday after picking up injuries in Kerry.

“It looks like Mark Anthony has a quad injury and will be out for a few weeks and Jamie injured his ankle but we will be hoping that he will be fine for Sunday.

“But we won’t know for definite until later in the week. Jason McGee fell awkwardly on Sunday too late in the game and hurt his back. But I don’t think it is too serious but I will know better after training tonight (Tuesday).

“At the minute we have 23/24 fit players for Galway. We are also without Nathan Mullins, he will serve a one match ban this weekend.

“While I wouldn’t call it a crisis it does leave us tight on numbers for Sunday.”

The Donegal boss also admitted that Eoin McHugh, who has opted out of the panel to concentrate on studies, was a loss.

“I understand fully Eoin’s position. I was in touch regularly with him. I knew that he was undecided about what he wanted to do.

“One part of him wanted to stay and the other wasn’t sure. There was no pressure on with any of that. The commitment at this level is serious.

“We were back in the gym on Monday after coming back from Kerry on Sunday. It’s full-time and every day is a working day.

“I knew a couple of weeks ago, but I left him to make his own announcement on it.

“I knew around Christmas that he wanted to play out the McKenna Cup with UUJ. That was his decision and we had to respect that.

“He’s a huge loss. He’s a quality player, but we have to respect it. Every journey for him is a couple of hours and he wants to get his head down in college. He himself wants to take 2018 out.”

While the two points against Galway is the majn objective, Donegal’s longer term goal is about the championship and that preliminary round game against Cavan in May.

But the Donegal boss also insisted it is ultimately about bringing the younger players through and building a team for the future.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Kerry’s young players, but the average age of our squad last Sunday was just 22.

“This is a project that will take January, February, March, or it might take two or three years. A lot of these young lads are learning their trade.

“Killarney is a tough place to go at the best of times. We will learn from the experience of Killarney.

“This isn’t a short-term thing.”