Good news for Donegal and Gaoth Dobhair as Cian Mulligan to return to action in Ulster U-21 final

Gaoth Dobhair’s bid for a place in a first Ulster U-21 club final have been boosted by the return to fitness of Cian Mulligan.

Donegal senior player Mulligan has missed Gaoth Dobhair’s wins over O’Donovan Rossa and Donaghmoyne in the competition so far through injury.

The Donegal back-to-back champions face Down champions Carryduff, in the semi-final in Belfast on Sunday, at the grounds of the Kickham Creggan club. (2pm)

Mulligan has been cleared by county manager Declan Bonner to play for the club this weekend.

However, it is a little less clear if Michael Carroll and Daire O Baoill, who are also members of Bonner’s senior squad, will be free. The Donegal boss indicated on Tuesday he would discuss the Carroll and O Baoill situation with Gaoth Dobhair manager Tom Beag Gillespie.