Another Great Day of Showjumping at Bruckless!

Week 3 of the Winter League Showjumping competition continued at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday, with plenty of clear rounds and rosettes being picked up by all riders.

Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Cyndi Graham on the day.

The Winter League continues next week the 4th February. It runs for a another 5 weeks with the Final on the 4th of March. The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in 4 of the first 7 weeks in the same class to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day. All horse and riders welcome to compete. For further details check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alax on 074 9737160.

Results Clear Rounds

Starter Stakes

Amy Gardner, Charlie, Rockhill

Hollie Bradley, Spirit, Inver

Dean Burgess, Truffles, Bruckless

Sinead Murray, Ardara, George

40cm Class

Amy Boal, Meenarillagh, Inver

50cm Class

Cora Doherty, Meenarillagh, Glenties

60cm Class

Debbie Ramsbottom, Ballymena, Quinn

Clodagh Brady, Sprite, Kilcar

Danielle Greene, Orchid, Donegal

70cm Class

Marie Molloy, Melody, Narin

Marie Molloy, Fred, Narin

Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

Blair Duffy, Glenties, Skye

Kerri Ann Boyle, Castlefinn, Jenny

80cm Class

Cyndi Graham, Dougal, St. John’s Pt.

Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

Melissa Currid, Grange, Sam

Kerri Ann Boyle, Castlefinn, Jenny

Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie

90cm Class

Siofra Hughes, Lacey, Ballyshannon

Charlie Vial, Buddy, Killybegs

Bruce Vial, Willow, Killybegs

Brenda Burke, Bonnie, Frosses

1m Class

Lauren Bradley, Buddy, Inver

1,10m Class

No Clears.