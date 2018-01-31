Another Great Day of Showjumping at Bruckless!

Week 3 of the Winter League Showjumping competition continued at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday, with plenty of clear rounds and rosettes being picked up by all riders.
Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Cyndi Graham on the day.
The Winter League continues next week the 4th February. It runs for a another 5 weeks with the Final on the 4th of March. The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in 4 of the first 7 weeks in the same class to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day. All horse and riders welcome to compete. For further details check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alax on 074 9737160.
Results Clear Rounds
Starter Stakes
Amy Gardner, Charlie, Rockhill
Hollie Bradley, Spirit, Inver
Dean Burgess, Truffles, Bruckless
Sinead Murray, Ardara, George
40cm Class
Amy Boal, Meenarillagh, Inver
50cm Class
Cora Doherty, Meenarillagh, Glenties
60cm Class
Debbie Ramsbottom, Ballymena, Quinn
Clodagh Brady, Sprite, Kilcar
Danielle Greene, Orchid, Donegal
70cm Class
Marie Molloy, Melody, Narin
Marie Molloy, Fred, Narin
Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles
Blair Duffy, Glenties, Skye
Kerri Ann Boyle, Castlefinn, Jenny
80cm Class
Cyndi Graham, Dougal, St. John’s Pt.
Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles
Melissa Currid, Grange, Sam
Kerri Ann Boyle, Castlefinn, Jenny
Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie
90cm Class
Siofra Hughes, Lacey, Ballyshannon
Charlie Vial, Buddy, Killybegs
Bruce Vial, Willow, Killybegs
Brenda Burke, Bonnie, Frosses
1m Class
Lauren Bradley, Buddy, Inver
1,10m Class
No Clears.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on