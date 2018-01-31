BRIAN MCENIFF VIEW: A performance to warm the cockles of your heart

I know we lost the game in Kerry, but not before putting in a tremendous and really great display, we were very unlucky not to get at least a draw out of the game. We deserved a draw.

I thought in the last ten minutes we could have done with a few fresh legs.

I have no problem with Nathan Mullins’ sending off but I do feel Tony McClenaghan's dismissal was a bit on the harsh side.

Patrick McBrearty and Odhran MacNiallais were outstanding. Patrick ended up scoring ten points, eight of them frees and Odhran hit a goal and two points.

Paul Brennan, Leo McLoone - until he ran out of gas in the last ten minutes, Caolan Ward, Tony McClenaghan and Hugh McFadden were the other players that put in big performances.

The one thing we learned from Sunday’s game is that we are going to have to learn how to tackle. We conceded far too many frees and Kerry opened us up far too many times.

We also gave away a needless penalty and okay it wasn’t as serious as they only got a point from it.

Paul Geaney drove the penalty over the bar. But it was a let off and does not take away that it was needlessly conceded.

But overall it was a tremendous performance given we were down a man from the middle of the first half and to finish out the game with only 13 players.

And even taking into account that Kerry were no great shakes, to rattle up 3-14 down in the Kingdom would warm the cockles of your heart.

But the bottom line is we are pointless after one game which means next Sunday’s game against Galway is a big game. It’s a four pointer and a must win game; we don’t want to be going to Croke Park the following weekend to face the Dubs without points on the board.

Galway got a good result, albeit at home against Tyrone in Tuam on Sunday and they will be no pushover.

Finally, a big thanks this week to the organisers of the Donegal Sports Star Awards committee for last Friday night’s awards presentation in the Mount Errigal. It was a great honour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and I really enjoyed the night.

I was really impressed with the number of awards and the breadth of sports covered and the range in age of the recipients from the very young to the more senior like myself.

Emily Kelly from Ballybofey was the youngest award winner; she is only eight.

Emily is the granddaughter of the great Cavan footballer of the 1960s Gabriel Kelly, and I was delighted to meet Gabriel on the night.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.