Moville evade Enniscorthy resurgence to reach FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup final

JENNA McDAID’s Moville Community College evaded a second half resurgence from Enniscorthy’s Coláiste Bríde in Oriel Park, Dundalk FC this afternoon (January 30) to progress to this year’s Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final.

Moville Community College 3-2 Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy

Bronagh McGuinness (15), Kerry Brown (17), Megan Havlin (35) Aideen Byrne (44), Sarah Figgis (72)

The Donegal side were three up at the break but an awesome performance from Nicola Sinnott’s crew in the second period ensured a nervy finish for the Inishowen contingency.

Moville scholar Bronagh McGuinness opened the scoring with a quarter of an hour played. This was followed up shortly after by U15 Schools’ International triallist Kerry Brown who struck from distance.

The icing on the cake came five minutes before the interval as the reliable Megan Havlin converted past an industrious McCabe to make it 3-0.

However, the Wexford girls displayed a spirited performance early in the second half as Aideen Byrne netted after just four minutes, 2-1.

Moville could have extended their advantage in this Cup tie but Captain Gráinne McCabe was outstanding between the posts to keep her side in contention.

The momentum was building for Coláiste Bríde and their hardwork was rewarded eight minutes from time as Sarah Figgis deceived Clodagh Skelly to take it to within one!

Some smart possession football by Moville ensured they ran down the clock and evaded another Enniscorthy attack to come out 3-2 winners in a highly entertaining clash.

A magnificent exhibition from Moville when you consider they were missing four of their starting line-up. Youngster Kate McClenaghan was ruled out with injury and Leaving Cert students Chloe McLaughlin, Danielle McDermott and Ciara Harkin were sitting their Irish Oral mock exams today.

Management duo, Jenna McDaid and Natalie McFadden will have a difficult selection choice ahead of the Cup decider with the quartet all returning.

Moville Community College will now await the qualifiers of the other semi-final outing which sees supreme side Convent of Mercy, Roscommon face off against a talented Presentation SS, Thurles.

The National Cup Final is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21.



MOVILLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE | Clodagh Skelly, Aisling McLaughlin, Eimear McLaughlin, Danielle McLaughlin, Emma Doherty, Bronagh McGuinness, Eilish Halvin (Captain), Aoibh Faulkner, Kerry Brown, Megan Halvin, Erin Coyle

SUBS | Niamh McDonald for Faulkner (47), Colleen McElroy for A McLaughlin (80+2)

TEACHERS | Jenna McDaid, Natalie McFadden

COLÁISTE BRÍDE, ENNISCORTHY | Gráinne McCabe (Captain), Louise Butler, Laura Butler, Sarah Figgis, Suzi Byrne, Amy Long, Aoife Devereaux, Aideen Byrne, Anais Curran, Leah Furlong, Aoife Codd

SUBS | Ava Kelly, Loren Doyle, Faye Larkin for Byrne (47), Chloe Murphy, Gina Murphy

REFEREE: Joe Dyas (Louth)