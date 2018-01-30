St. Eunan's, Letterkenny awaiting opponents in semi-final of McLarnon Cup

St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, are now only one game away from playing in the McLarnon Cup final on St Patricks Day but the are clueless about who they’ll be playing next as the draw has yet to be made for the semi-finals.

St Eunan’s advanced to the semis after their 1-16 to 1-4 win over Loreto College, Coleraine in Owenbeg last Thursday.

The Letterkenny men were in control from the get go with fine performances all over the field from Pauric McGettigan, who ran the show from midfield scoring 0-5 from play; James Kelly, Shane McDevitt and schools All-Star Brian Diver also put in good shifts. This resulted in Loreto, Coleraine struggling to get going in the game and they only managed to score two points (both from frees) in the first half which resulted in the Letterkenny men going into the break leading 0-8 to 0-2.

Within seconds of the referee tossing the ball up for the second half Eunan’s buried the ball in the back of the Coleraine net.Conor O'Donnell and full-forward Shane McDevitt cut the Coleraine defence open popping it off to Oisin Purdy who slammed his shot into the net for the opening goal of the game. Eunan’s could have had another goal straight afterwards Brian Diver put Shane McDevitt through on goal with an extraordinary pass but the shot was saved brilliantly by the ‘keeper.

Around five minutes later Coleraine exploited gaps in the Eunan’s defence and managed to get a goal of their own and also kicked two unanswered points to reduce the deficit to five points.

This was the only rough spell in Eunans's game and they responded well with points from Oisin Purdy, McGettigan, McDevitt and substitute Brian Alcorn.