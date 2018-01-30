Eoin McHugh opts out of Donegal panel for 2018 to concentrate on studies

Donegal’ s flying forward Eoin McHugh will not be part of the Donegal squad this year.

The Kilcar star, speaking to the Irish News, says he is taking a year out from top- flight football to concentrate on his studies. It is also believed that he may travel to the US for the summer.

Eoin is a student at Jordanstown and in the final year of a Business Studies course at UUJ.

It is expected that he will tog out for the “Poly’ in tomorrow’s Sigerson clash against holders St Mary’s in Belfast tomorrow.

But there will no return to the green and gold.

It is understood that Donegal team boss Declan Bonner rang the Kilcar star, whose first cousins Ryan and Mark are part of the squad, to ascertain his intentions for 2018.

Eoin then told the manager that he would be taking a year out.

And both he and the manager have agreed that this i the best course of action for McHugh.

His last appearance for the county was in the ill-fated championship defeat to Galway last July.

But McHugh hopes to be back in full action for the county next season when he goes out into the world armed with a qualification and hopefully a job.

Eoin watched his former team mates put up an heroic display against Kerry last week on TV and that must have been a new experience for him. On Sunday last he turned out for Letterbarrow Celtic in the Donegal Junior Soccer league.

But he was delighted to see his close friend Darach “Jigger” O’Connor come on and hit a late goal.