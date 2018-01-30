ANOTHER HARPS SIGNING: Defender Lee Toland joins from Letterkenny Rovers

Lee Toland has become the latest player to agree terms with Finn Harps. The club has confirmed the signing of the defender from Ulster Senior League side Letterkenny Rovers tonight.

Toland who plays mostly at left-back had a previous spell at Harps in 2013. The 24-year-old was an academy player at English clubs Portsmouth and Newcastle. Toland has also been on the books of Derry City and Portsmouth and also featured for Kildrum Tigers in the USL.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan says the addition of Toland is an important part of building the squad for the new season. “Lee is another player who knows plenty about the senior soccer scene and that’s important for us because we need that type of player for the competition we will be up against in the First Division. He’s a left sided player and that will give us some balance in that area for the new season” Horgan said.