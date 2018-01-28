Donegal hurlers go down to opening day defeat to Mayo in Ballina

Donegal suffered an opening day defeat in the Allianz National Hurling League against Mayo, in James Stephen’s Park, Ballina, this afternoon.

MAYO 2-16

DONEGAL 1-9



Mickey McCann’s weakened Donegal side simply had no answer to a rampant home side that had dual star Keith Higgins at full-forward.

And though Donegal gave a good account of themselves early and led after Davin Flynn netted their goal after 13 minutes, they found themselves down by ten points at half-time, as Mayo led 1-11 to 1-2.

Lee Henderson, who scored all but one of Donegal’s points from placed balls, hit the first half point. Danny Cullen, who was sprung from the bench, scored the other Donegal point late on.

Donegal also had to play the second half with 14 players after Jamsie Donnelly was sent off for a second yellow card offence on 47 minutes.

Donegal scorers; Lee Henderson (0-8,8f), Davin Flynn (1-0). Danny Cullen (0-1)