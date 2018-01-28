Donegal Ladies suffer defeat in opening NFL game against Dublin in Letterkenny

Two first half Dublin goals proved the difference at O’Donnell Park, as Donegal lost their opening game of game of Lidl Ladies National Football League season.



Donegal 0-7

Dublin 2-5



The fact that both of the goals were poor scores to give away was even harder to take at the end for the Ulster champions following the four point defeat.

The first, on 13 minutes, came from a long range speculative lob from Niamh McEvoy that deceived ‘keeper Laura Gallagher to end up in the top right corner of the net.

The goal, the All-Ireland champions’ second score, opened up a four point advantage against the locals who had done all the early pressing.

Lyndsey Davey had posted Dublin’s first score on eight minutes and it came after a sustained period of Donegal pressure who also had a great chance for the early goal.

That chance fell to corner forward Sarah Jane McDonald, but the Moville lass just couldn’t get on the end of a superb diagonal cross from Karen Guthrie.

That was inside the second minute and would have been the perfect start against the All-Ireland champions.

Donegal had to wait until the 18th minute for their first score, a Karen Guthrie converted close-in free.

But when Rebecca McDonnell pounced to first time to the Donegal net from five metres Dublin were six in front and the clock ticking on the half, Donegal were in bother.

Guthrie with a second free and Carla Rowe, also from a placed ball, added points before half-time for a 2-2 to 0-2 lead for the Dubs.

Dublin went seven up early on the resumption to lead 2-4 to 0-3 by the 37th minute.

Yvonne McMonagle Bonner scored the first point of the half but Rowe and Eabha Ruthledge responded for Dublin.

And the margin was out to eight points, 2-5 to 0-3, by the three quarter mark.

But Donegal, who sorely missed goal ace Geraldine McLaughlin up front, did mount a late challenge and held Dublin scoreless for the final quarter.

And thanks to the inspirational Katie Herron and three Karen Guthrie points - all from play - Donegal did finish on a high to reduce the Dublin lead to four.

But Dublin, who started seven of their All-Ireland winning team, were the more cohesive outfit; though if they hadn’t been gifted the goals it could have been a different outcome.

Katie Herron, Karen Guthrie and Yvonne McMonagle Bonner were the standout players for Donegal.

Donegal’s next game is Galway, home in Donegal next Sunday.

DONEGAL: Laura Gallagher; Treasa Doherty, Nicole McLaughlin, Olive McCafferty; Anna Maria McGlynn, Ciara Hegarty, Emer Gallagher; Karen Guthrie (0-5,3F), Niamh Hegarty, Blathnaid McLaughlin; Bridget Gallagher, Yvonne McMonagle Bonner (0-2), Sarah Jane McDonald. Subs: Ciara Grant for B Gallagher 28; Amy Boyle Carr for C Grant 47; Grainne Houston for T Doherty 53.



DUBLIN: Ciara Trant; Martha Byrne, Katie Murray, Laura McGinley; Leah Caffrey, Muireann Ní Scanaill, Niamh Collins; Lauren Magee, Olwen Carey; Carla Rowe (0-2,2f), Lyndsey Davey (0-1), Eabha Ruthledge (0-1); Sarah McCaffrey, Niamh McEvoy (1-0), Oonagh Whyte (0-1). Subs: Rebecca McDonnell (1-0) for S McCaffrey 20; Aoife Kane for Muireann Ní Scannaill, Nicole Owens for C Rowe, both 38; Lucy Collins for L Magee 48; Emily Flanagan for D Whyte, Sinead Ahearne for K Murray 50;



REFEREE: Gerry Carmody (Roscommon)