Great win for Letterkenny Rovers in last 32 of SFAI National Cup in Limerick

It was a super Sunday to savour on Shannonside for Letterkenny Rovers as they had a resounding and comprehensive win over Newcastlewest Town in the last 32 of the SFAI National Cup.

Rovers went into the unknown in this clash but settled the quicker and deservedly took the lead when Adam Yissau fired home to break the deadlock on 10 minutes

Rovers were rocked when the home side restored parity but Rivers were not to be denied and hit the winner from a cracking 20 yard free kick.

NEWCASTLEWEST TOWN: Ethan Hurley, Kieran O'Connell, Robertas Rinsas, Jack O'Connor, Leon Barry, Jake Power, Eddie Ward, Emmett Rigter, Niall O'Connor, Dylan Scanlon, Oisin Collins, Conor Collins, Tyler Clancy, Ryan Roche, Christopher O'Brien, Michael Connors.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Killian Gribben, Jonathan Pearson, Leon Doherty, Liam Hannigan, Conor McDaid, Kenny Alum, Jake Kelly, Nathan Bonner, Joel Gorman, Nathan Plumb,Sean McVeigh, Adam Yissau, Brandon Ndlovu, James Lenty Gallagher, Tobi Akinyimika, Gerard Casey