READ THE REID: GAA far from pitch-perfect

There were a number of sports postponements and venue changes again last weekend due to the inclement weather conditions.

A water-logged pitch at Thomond caused a delay of three hours in the European Champions Cup rugby game between Munster and Castres. A Garda tweet regarding the postponement had a GAA twist to it. “It has just been confirmed at Thomond Park that the Munster v Castrea game is to be put back for three hours due to water on the pitch. The game will now throw in until 4pm— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 21, 2018”.

Apart from the obvious mistakes in this tweet, I believe that the use of the words “throw-in” caused the most amusement. Obviously, this particular member of An Garda Siochana was raised in the Gaelic tradition.

Despite the weather warnings, the GAA again failed in their duty to call off games before teams and supporters made long journeys. Some teams had stayed overnight which was an added expense. With advanced weather warning technology these days, it is possible to know almost to the hour when rain is going to start and when the last raindrop will fall.

I was talking to a friend who travelled to Navan last weekend to watch Setanta play Deuglan Naofa from Waterford in the All-Ireland Junior Club hurling championship. He arrived in Navan only to be greeted with the news that match had been called off. The Setanta team had an overnight stay which is very unfair on players and followers alike.

This was one of four All-Ireland club semi-finals to be postponed. The O’Byrne Cup final between Meath and Westmeath also fell victim to the weather. All games have been rescheduled for this weekend and it is hoped that the GAA will join Evelyn Cusack and RTE all of this week to keep an eye on the weather forecast.

One of the high-profile games that was cancelled last Sunday was the All-Ireland Intermediate Club semi-final between An Gaeltacht of Kerry and Moy from Tyrone. Mark O’Shea and Sean Cavanagh from the respective clubs were very critical of the GAA for not calling off the games sooner.

Cavanagh suggested in a tweet that the game could have been switched to Croke Park. This was wishful thinking on Sean’s part.

The O’Byrne Cup final could have been played here with the two Intermediate semi-finals taking place as curtain-raisers. Perhaps, this would have made too much sense.

It seems that Croke Park will be protected except for National League fixtures involving Dublin’s men’s and Ladies football teams. These fixtures will attract the numbers to justify opening the venue. Then there’s the odd concert not associated with the GAA that do make opening the stadium financially viable. It basically comes down to money.

If the GAA insist on running competitions in January, then they need to invest in all-weather pitches and underground heating at certain venues.

There are a number of counties calling on the GAA not to renew their deals with pay-per-view television companies when these contracts expire. The GAA has gone down the corporate and commercial route and there’s no turning back. The club players who represent the GAA week in and week out form the grassroots of our association. They are of no financial value to the GAA corporate industry.

Only inter-county teams and their players attract investment and profile. The club versus county issue will not go away with token gestures. The time is coming where both will be distinct and separate forces. Inter-county players will spend less and less time playing with their clubs.

It is embarrassing to watch how the GAA has handled the postponement of fixtures. How was it that Munster was able to play their game after a three-hour delay last weekend? How did the authorities know that the pitch would be playable after three hours?

I believe that they had the resources, a well-drained pitch and above all, foresight. We seem to be surviving in the middle-ages in comparison.

The new GAA season will start proper this weekend. I hope that our deficiencies do not become water under the bridge, literally. The GAA needs to get its act together and address issues such as bringing inter-county grounds up to standard that will allow for games to be played in adverse weather conditions.

We need to better communicate with teams and supporters alike and reimburse them without delay when matches are postponed.

Our Gaelic games of football and hurling are the best field sports in the world. We are tremendously proud of this aspect of our culture. The GAA has a wonderful product in its hands and it’s time that they came up to speed with other sporting disciplines.

Many hardened Donegal Gaels will make the long trip to Killarney this weekend where Kerry will play Donegal.

I believe that these supporters and their likes deserve respect in the overall scheme of things pertaining to the GAA. We live in hope.

Keep the faith!