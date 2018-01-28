MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Have the games got too serious?

Within a month of winning their third All-Ireland in-a-row, the Dublin squad gathered for an assessment of the year that passed and set out their plans for 2018.

Such is the change in our games that there are no longer months of celebrations after winning the Sam Maguire or McCarthy cups. It’s about preparing for the next year, the next challenge.

It prompts the question too: Have the games got too serious? Are the players really enjoying what they are doing, or do they know no different?

Do supporters really follow the game for enjoyment or is it all about the winning and lifting silverware?

And has the cost of running county squads, adult and underage, got to a stage were the poorer counties are on the verge of going to the wall?

Of course all of the above sounds and is very negative. Nonetheless it is what’s being talked about by many GAA people around the country.

It’s not uncommon to hear that club teams are struggling to fill roles within their club structures. Managers at underage and adult levels are nearly impossible to get because of the commitment required. Competitions at some underage levels run for nine months. Fixtures are a nightmare especially with the introduction of development squads.

Roles in club administration are just as difficult to get filled. The pressure on club officers to fund club activities is close to getting out of control. Indeed it could be said that there are companies who don’t have the same turnover as many urban GAA clubs.

The question for many is where is the GAA going with the sort of commitment levels that are now expected from an amateur game?

No longer is it about playing for fun or enjoyment, it’s all about the winning. While I have no real problem with that at adult level, when it creeps into underage level it creates a list of problems that may drive more away from our games.

It’s no surprise that the GAA has gone this way. Nearly every sport has risen to new levels with the introduction of sports science, social media and the huge industry that has developed around sport.

The GAA have, like every other sport, decided to cash in. The start of it was opening Croke Park up - not only to other sports, but also as a concert venue.

By the way, I have no problem with any sport being played there. However, the promise of clubs reaping the rewards was seriously over-hyped.

The same may be said about the Sky Sports cash in the years to come.

Concern

There is also a great concern at the levels of commitment that are required, even at club level. Players are expected to give a similar commitment to that of county players. Clubs are hiring in coaches, managers and expect success. Many don’t understand that players will walk away.

There were plenty of clubs in Donegal last year that struggled to field two adult teams on multiple occasions.

The warning signs are there. Are we all too consumed by the hype? County boards are now spending a million-plus every year, many heading towards the two million mark. Can this level of spending continue? We are all chasing the same dragon yet only one comes out on top.

Many county boards and clubs have no long-term plan, they’re just going from year to year in the hope that everything will be okay, yet continue spending at alarming rates.

Kerry game

Declan Bonner and his Donegal squad head to Kerry this weekend for the start of the National League. With a good McKenna cup campaign behind them they will expect to get something out of the game.

In the past few seasons Kerry have started of the league fairly slowly. They seem to be able to just do enough to survive in the top division. Donegal could do with a good start, Declan and his management team have used the McKenna Cup to try out a few new skins and give a bit more playing time to lads who have been around the squad for a few years and maybe more importantly, give a bit of rest to a few of the older lads.

A good start is important as it allows the manager and his team to keep experimenting and allow less experienced players get more game time. While survival in Division One is important, Declan and his players know they will be judged on the championship. They will use the league to put a game-plan in place. It will allow the younger lads to get used to playing at the highest level and that experience will be vital when it comes to the summer.

While every championship is important, this year’s championship has an added pressure with the introduction of the Super Eights. That’s where the players, the managers and the supporters from all the top counties will want to be. Donegal will be no different.