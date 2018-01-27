Donegal Sports Star Awards another tremendous success

It’s one of the highlights of the sporting calendar in Donegal - and last night’s Donegal Sports Star Awards celebrations proved another hugely successful event.

Former World Snooker champion Ken Doherty was special guest at a packed awards event in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel, at the end of which Donegal International Rally winners Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett were crowned over Sports Star winners for 2017



2017 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS WINNERS



Athletics

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.



Basketball

Ultan O’Grady, Donegal Town Basketball Club



Boxing

Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.



Camogie

Leanne Kelly, Burt GAA Club



Clay Pigeon shooting

Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club (Winner 2014)



Cue Sports

John Connors, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny



Darts

John Flood, Milford



Rugby

Nora Stapleton, Fahan



Special athlete

Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny

Marie Mc Gloin, Ballyshannon



Cycling

PJ Doogan, Caldwell Cycles



Equestrian

Oisín Orr, Rathmullan



Gaa

Ciara & Niamh Hegarty, Moville



Golf

Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club



Gymnastics

Ella McBride, Dungloe



Hockey

Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)



Hurling

Davin Flynn, Letterkenny



Martial arts

James Burke North West Shotokan Karate Club



Motor cycling

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan



Motor sport

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donall Barrett, Milford



Para-athlete

Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar



Power lifting

Connor Logue, Motiv8



Professional sport achievement

Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions



Rowing

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara



Soccer

Amber Barrett, Peamount United



Surfing

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh



Swimming

Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshanon



Tennis

Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club



Triathlon

Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club



Primary school sports boy

Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny



Primary school sports girl

Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar



Secondary school sports boy

Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn



Secondary school sports girl

Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town



Coach

Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team



Appreciation

Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny

Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd



Team

Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team



Primary school (Small)

Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton



Primary school (Large)

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn



Primary school sports teacher

Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, An Tearmann



Secondary school

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair



Secondary school sports teacher

Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe



International Achievement

Chloe & Sam Magee, Raphoe



BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Marty Lynch, Milford A.C.



Special recognition

Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry

Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s



Hall of fame

Brian McEniff, Bundoran



Overall Donegal Sports Star 2017

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donall Barrett, Milford