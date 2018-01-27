SPORTS STAR AWARDS

Donegal Sports Star Awards another tremendous success

Details of all the award winners from Friday night's event

Sports Stars

Donall Barrett and Manus Kelly receive their awards from special guest, Ken Doherty. Photo: Geraldine Diver

It’s one of the highlights of the sporting calendar in Donegal - and last night’s Donegal Sports Star Awards celebrations proved another hugely successful event.

Former World Snooker champion Ken Doherty was special guest at a packed awards event in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel, at the end of which Donegal International Rally winners Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett were crowned over Sports Star winners for 2017


2017 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS WINNERS


Athletics

Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.


Basketball

Ultan O’Grady, Donegal Town Basketball Club


Boxing

Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.


Camogie

Leanne Kelly, Burt GAA Club


Clay Pigeon shooting

Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club (Winner 2014)


Cue Sports

John Connors, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny


Darts

John Flood, Milford


Rugby

Nora Stapleton, Fahan


Special athlete

Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny

Marie Mc Gloin, Ballyshannon


Cycling

PJ Doogan, Caldwell Cycles


Equestrian

Oisín Orr, Rathmullan


Gaa

Ciara & Niamh Hegarty, Moville


Golf

Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club


Gymnastics

Ella McBride, Dungloe


Hockey

Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)


Hurling

Davin Flynn, Letterkenny


Martial arts

James Burke North West Shotokan Karate Club


Motor cycling

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan


Motor sport

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donall Barrett, Milford


Para-athlete

Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar


Power lifting

Connor Logue, Motiv8


Professional sport achievement

Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions


Rowing

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara


Soccer

Amber Barrett, Peamount United


Surfing

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh


Swimming

Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshanon


Tennis

Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club


Triathlon

Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club


Primary school sports boy

Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny


Primary school sports girl

Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar


Secondary school sports boy

Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn


Secondary school sports girl

Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town


Coach

Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team


Appreciation

Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny

Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd


Team

Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team


Primary school (Small)

Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton


Primary school (Large)

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn


Primary school sports teacher

Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, An Tearmann


Secondary school

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair


Secondary school sports teacher

Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe


International Achievement

Chloe & Sam Magee, Raphoe


BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Marty Lynch, Milford A.C.


Special recognition

Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry

Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s


Hall of fame

Brian McEniff, Bundoran


Overall Donegal Sports Star 2017

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donall Barrett, Milford