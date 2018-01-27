SPORTS STAR AWARDS
Donegal Sports Star Awards another tremendous success
Details of all the award winners from Friday night's event
Donall Barrett and Manus Kelly receive their awards from special guest, Ken Doherty. Photo: Geraldine Diver
It’s one of the highlights of the sporting calendar in Donegal - and last night’s Donegal Sports Star Awards celebrations proved another hugely successful event.
Former World Snooker champion Ken Doherty was special guest at a packed awards event in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel, at the end of which Donegal International Rally winners Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett were crowned over Sports Star winners for 2017
2017 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS WINNERS
Athletics
Sommer Lecky, Finn Valley A.C.
Basketball
Ultan O’Grady, Donegal Town Basketball Club
Boxing
Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.
Camogie
Leanne Kelly, Burt GAA Club
Clay Pigeon shooting
Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club (Winner 2014)
Cue Sports
John Connors, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
Darts
John Flood, Milford
Rugby
Nora Stapleton, Fahan
Special athlete
Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny
Marie Mc Gloin, Ballyshannon
Cycling
PJ Doogan, Caldwell Cycles
Equestrian
Oisín Orr, Rathmullan
Gaa
Ciara & Niamh Hegarty, Moville
Golf
Frank Casey, Rosapenna Golf Club
Gymnastics
Ella McBride, Dungloe
Hockey
Luke Witherow, Raphoe (Banbridge Hockey Club)
Hurling
Davin Flynn, Letterkenny
Martial arts
James Burke North West Shotokan Karate Club
Motor cycling
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Motor sport
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donall Barrett, Milford
Para-athlete
Oisin Merritt, Stranorlar
Power lifting
Connor Logue, Motiv8
Professional sport achievement
Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions
Rowing
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Soccer
Amber Barrett, Peamount United
Surfing
Una Britton, Rossnowlagh
Swimming
Mona McSharry, Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshanon
Tennis
Elaine Chambers, Butt Hall Tennis Club
Triathlon
Jonathan Martin, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Primary school sports boy
Athan Doherty, Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny
Primary school sports girl
Emily Kelly, St. Mary’s N.S., Stranorlar
Secondary school sports boy
Conchúr Mac Meanman, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Secondary school sports girl
Mia Mc Calmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Coach
Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings Power Lifting Team
Appreciation
Adrian Shiels, Letterkenny
Laurence Gildea, Bonagee Utd
Team
Naomh Colmcille CLG Senior Football Team
Primary school (Small)
Scoil Cholmcille, Drumman, Ramelton
Primary school (Large)
Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn
Primary school sports teacher
Christy Gillespie, Scoil Cholmcille, An Tearmann
Secondary school
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Secondary school sports teacher
Liz Gordon, Deele College, Raphoe
International Achievement
Chloe & Sam Magee, Raphoe
BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
Marty Lynch, Milford A.C.
Special recognition
Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry
Edward O’Reilly, St. Michael’s
Hall of fame
Brian McEniff, Bundoran
Overall Donegal Sports Star 2017
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donall Barrett, Milford
