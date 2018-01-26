Captain Hugh McFadden ready for Kerry opener

Hugh McFadden captained Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup and the Killybegs man will once again lead Donegal into Sunday’s battle with Kerry in Killarney.

The 23-year-old said he was proud to be asked to captain the team in the Dr McKenna Cup and he was looking forward to leading Donegal out onto Fitzgerald Stadium this weekend.

“Personally, it's always a proud day when you get to captain your county at any level, stage, or competition,” said the versatile Hugh who is likely to partner new kid on the block Nathan Mullins at midfield.

And the recently qualified primary school teacher, who is currently teaching in Killymard NS outside Donegal Town, insisted the captaincy does not phase him.

Asked if he felt any additional pressure, he said: “Not really. For whatever reason I don’t ponder on it much.

“It’s a case of concentrating on my actions, my own preparations and by training hard and showing good example.

“I don’t worry too much about it and I hope I can lead by playing well and doing as well as I can in a Donegal jersey.

“I will be focussing on my own game, and my own preparations, and looking to put in a big performance down in Killarney and leading on the field by example.”

The Killybegs man has played a number of times in Kerry in the last few seasons and readily admits the games have all been feisty affairs.

“We’ve had a lot of good hard honest games against Kerry down there,” he said.

“We had a tough game down there in 2015 and we had a lively game with them in 2016 and there will be no love lost going down there on Sunday.

“We will be going down there to play good hard football and they will want to be doing the same. They will not want to be bullied in their own backyard.”

Meeting

The most recent meeting between the two was the opening game of last year’s league season in O’Donnell Park.

Full forward Paul Geaney scored two goals as Kerry ran out three point winners - a margin that did not reflect their superiority over the home side. The final score was 2-17 to 1-17.

Michael Murphy scored 1-3m, the goal coming from the penalty spot and Patrick McBrearty posted 0-4 for Donegal while Ciaran Thompson 0-3, Darach O’Connor 0-2 - from the bench - Paul Brennan, Ryan McHugh, Martin O’Reilly, Conor Gibbons and Eoin McHugh hit 0-1 each.

