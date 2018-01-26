In-form Fanad United eye top of the table

Fanad United have a chance to go to the top of the Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League this weekend.

The 14-time champions have undergone a rebirth and transformation all at once under Arthur Lynch and a home tie against basement boys Bonagee United gives them the opportunity to go to the summit.

While many feel Fanad are still on the rise and an emerging team, they showed their real worth with a 2-0 win over five-in-a-row champions Cockhill before Christmas.

The goals from Tony McNamee and Oisin McMenamin lifted the optimism around Traigh-A-Loch while a recent 6-1 away win at Derry City Reserves appeared to further fuel that feeling.

Former Finn Harps attackers McNamee and McMenamin have been key for Fanad this year with 15 league goals between them already (McNamee with eight and McMenamin with seven).

Their acquisition last summer and the return of late of Darragh Black gave a new dimension to Fanad, who have not won the title since 2011.

But Fanad are firmly in the shake-up again with the likes of Oisin Langan, Matthew Crossan and Keelin McElwaine among the other central figures.

Lynch and Fanad might hope to stay on the coat-tails of Cockhill for a while, but the run of fixtures mean Fanad have a chance to get breathing space at the top. On Sunday-week, Fanad will host Swilly Rovers, joint bottom with Bonagee, while Cockhill are in Intermediate Cup action.

Cockhill have no game this Sunday, while Letterkenny Rovers are away to Finn Harps Reserves.

Derry City Reserves will hope to get back on track following their heavy defeat to Fanad when they host Swilly Rovers.

FIXTURES

Sunday, January 28, 2pm

Derry City Reserves v Swilly Rovers

Fanad United v Bonagee United

Finn Harps Reserves v Letterkenny Rovers