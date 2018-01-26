CUP DRAW
Cup holders Letterkenny Rovers paired with Glenea in Knockalla Cup
Draw made for first round of Knockalla Caravans Cup
Letterkenny Rovers will begin the defence of their Knockalla Caravans Cup trophy when they travel to play Glenea United in the opening round next month.
The draw for the first round of the 2018 competition was held on Monday night.
The draw is as follows:
Cootehill Harps v Finn Harps Reserves
Bonagee Utd. v Clonmany Shamrocks
Glenea Utd. v Letterkenny Rovers
Buncrana Hearts v Derry City Reserves
Cockhill Celtic v Cavan Town
Castlefin Celtic v Glengad
Kildrum Tigers v Greencastle
Fanad Utd v Milford Utd.
Ties to be played Feb. 11th.
