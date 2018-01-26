Cup holders Letterkenny Rovers paired with Glenea in Knockalla Cup

Letterkenny Rovers will begin the defence of their Knockalla Caravans Cup trophy when they travel to play Glenea United in the opening round next month.

The draw for the first round of the 2018 competition was held on Monday night.

The draw is as follows:

Cootehill Harps v Finn Harps Reserves

Bonagee Utd. v Clonmany Shamrocks

Glenea Utd. v Letterkenny Rovers

Buncrana Hearts v Derry City Reserves

Cockhill Celtic v Cavan Town

Castlefin Celtic v Glengad

Kildrum Tigers v Greencastle

Fanad Utd v Milford Utd.

Ties to be played Feb. 11th.