Setanta back in hurling semi-final mode

It’s take two for Donegal champions Setanta and their bid for a place in the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship final this Saturday in Navan. (Throw-in 2pm).

They face Waterford and Munster champions Ardmore in the semi-final after last weekend’s game was called off due to a waterlogged Pairc Tailteann.

“It was very disappointing and the lads were really down after it and after being all set to go into battle,” said Setanta manager Paul Campbell.

“We got back training on Monday night and the lads were all still very disappointed and flat.

“It is a matter of now working on picking them up again and getting them focussed, which shouldn’t be too difficult.

“We know we are up against it on Saturday and we know Ardmore are a serious side and have a number of quality and well-known players. We cannot deny that.

Munster final

“But we watched a DVD of their Munster final on Saturday night and the boys were all upbeat afterwards, especially the younger lads.

“They felt that they did not look as good as they were being cracked up to be and they are beatable.

“We know they are a good side but we also feel if we play as well as we can and things go right for us, you never know what might happen.

“I see the bookies have us at 8/1. I think they are serious odds I would put our chances more like 2/1.”

Johnny Carlin is the only definite absentee from the squad from last week. He has picked up a knock in training and is not available.

However, work commitments may mean that Ritchie Kee, Sean Anderson and Alan McConnell may also miss the game.

“The lads all work at weekends. They had last weekend off and then booked the weekend after next for the final. They are working on it and they will probably know at training tonight.”

Ardmore are by all accounts a quality side. They won the Intermediate League in Waterford last season and will play in the Waterford Senior Championship this season.

Former Waterford players Seamus and Declan Prendergast along with current members of the Déise squad, Seamus Keating and Wayne Hennessey, are their key men.

They also have a number of current Waterford U-21 squad members.

“I know we have a number of county players too. But there is a big difference between a Waterford senior hurler and a Donegal senior hurler,” Paul Campbell said.

“They are a serious team and we are going to have to have a really good day if we are to be competitive and in with a chance.”

There is no getting away from it this is a David and Goliath clash and Setanta are going to have to play out of their skins if they are to make it to Sunday week’s All-Ireland final.

Setanta trained on Monday night and were due to train again last night (Wednesday). They are once again staying overnight in Navan on Friday night.