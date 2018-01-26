Another busy weekend of boxing up ahead

On Friday and Saturday last, the quarter and semi-finals of the National u18’s and u22’s boxing championships were staged in the National Stadium in Dublin.

After a great weekend's boxing action Dungloe's talented southpaw light welter-weight (64kgs) puncher Matthew McCole will be hoping for success at Saturday night’s final in Dublin.

Matthew booked his place in the finals after a split points win over Castlebar’s Aaron Daly on Friday and will now meet Kenneth Doyle from Dublin’s Monkstown Club to whom he lost a very controversial decision in the National Senior finals back in November. No doubt the popular Donegal man will be out to reverse that decision this time round.

In an all-Donegal quarter final showdown at welter-weight (69kgs), Convoy's Bryan McNamee locked horns with Letterkenny’s Patrick McConigley and the Convoy man came out on top here winning on a 4-1 split points decision, and book his place in the semi-finals on Saturday where he came up against Dubliner Michael Avetisian of Glasnevin A.B.C.

This was to be a great battle of guts and courage and at the close of three very absorbing rounds the Dublin puncher won out the points winner on all 5 judges' score cards.

Dungloe’s bantamweight kingpin Finnian Rodgers lost out in his u18 semi-final to Belfast hotshot John Paul Hale of The Star A.B.C.

Carndonagh's evergreen female puncher Labhaoise Clarke will join Dungloe’s Matthew Mc Cole in the finals of the national u22 championships on Saturday night at 6pm in Dublin.

Clarke wont know know her opponent until Friday night as she will box the winner of Mary Kate Slattery of St Michaels of Dublin and Shauna Blaney Navan in the 57kgs final.

Best wishes goes to both Labhaoise and Matthew from everyone at the Donegal Boxing Board.

Antrim event

On Saturday last the Donegal boxing team travelled to Belfast to face Co. Antrim in a major inter-county tournament in the Landsdowne Hotel and at the close of 10 quality contests it finished all square at 5 bouts apiece.

There were wins for Dunfanaghey trio Cormac Hall and cousins Bernie McDonagh and Bernie McDonagh Jnr, also Thomas Mc Menamin of Twin Towns and Oisin Devlin from Carndonagh.

Well done to all boxers, coaches and officials who travelled to Belfast for this tournament.

Donegal vs Sligo-Leitrim

On Sunday evening next, January 28th, the Donegal boxing team will face a quality Sligo-Leitrim team in the Letterkenny gym with 14 quality contests down for decision in weights ranging from 39kgs right up to the 91kgs.

This tournament will take place at 4pm and as a bumper crowd is expected punters are asked to be in their seats early.

The funds raised at this tournament will go towards bringing Mark Porter's Boston Boxing Academy to Buncrana from March 14th- 19th with a major boxing tournament in the Buncranna Youth Club on Friday, March 16th.

Mark Porter, a former Buncrana boxer, brought his boxing team to Donegal back in April 2016 for a boxing showpiece in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny and he has been residing in Boston for the past 31 years.

The Donegal squad which will take part in Sunday's tournament includes Pearse Mc Bride, Liam Crawford, John Ward, Thomas McMenamin, Andrew Cunningham, Jack Walsh, Sean Kelly, Bryan MacNamee, Barry Donnelly, Lee Ray Boyd, Ryan Ward Mulrine, Cormac Logue, Josh Mc Donagh, Paddy McConnigley.