Donegal open with a visit from All-Ireland champions

Donegal open their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One campaign with a plum home tie against All-Ireland champions Dublin in O’Donnell Park on Sunday. (Throw-in 2pm)

It’s the first of four home games for last year’s beaten finalists who were pipped by Cork in last year’s Division One League final.

Donegal are under new management with the joint management team of Damian Devaney and Maxi Curran taking over from Micheál Naughton who stepped down at the end of last season.

Donegal will be without top scoring forward Geraldine McLaughlin for Sunday’s game.

McLaughlin underwent surgery on a knee injury a number of weeks ago and is going to miss the first half of the league.

“It was only minor surgery and she will miss the first few games but all going well she will be back for the second half of the league,” Damian Devaney told the Democrat.

“Geraldine is a loss but it is something she had to get done and the good thing is, she will be only out short term.

“We’re going to have to get on without her. We started last year without Yvonne (McMonagle) and Aoife (McDonnell).

“We have Yvonne and Aoife this season which is a big help and does compensate for the absence of Geraldine.”

Geraldine McLaughlin’s Termon club colleague Therese McCafferty, a regular member of the defence in recent seasons, will also miss out this weekend.

The management also have slight concerns over Eilish Ward and Deirdre Foley.

“It’s great to have the All-Ireland champions at home,” Devaney added.

“But the league for us is about trying out new players. The main aim will be to get safe first and take it from there.

“If we finish in the top four then we can start thinking about finals and league titles.”



Home match

After Sunday's game against Dublin, Donegal will have a home match against Galway on Sunday, Feb. 4th - the same day that Declan Bonner's Donegal also play Galway.

They have two more games in February, both away from home, against Westmeath on February 11th and Monaghan on February 24th.

They have two big home games in March when they host Cork (on March 4th) and Kerry (March 25th)

Last year Donegal recorded a first ever league victory away from home against Cork.

Donegal will conclude their league campaign with an away game against Mayo on April 1st.

Donegal squad:

Damian Devaney and Maxi Curran, the new Donegal management team, have named a 35-strong squad for the Lidl Ladies NFL.

Aoife McColgan, Therese McCafferty, Alanah McDonnell, Nicole McLoughlin, Roisin Friel, Niamh Carr, Eilish Ward, Treasa Doherty, Emma McCrory, Ciara Hegarty (joint vice captain), Ciara Grant, Annie McGlynn, Katy Herron, Emer Gallagher, Niamh Hegarty, Paula McGroary, Gráinne Houston, Kate Keeney, Yvonne Bonner (joint vice captain), Blathnaid McLaughlin, Aoife McDonnell, Rose Boyle, Bridget Gallagher, Kaneshia McKinney, Karen Guthrie (captain), Yvonne Bushel, Sara Jane McDonald, Michaela Breslin, Niamh Mailey, Laura Gallagher, Olive McCafferty, Sinead McGinty, Deirdre Foley, Niamh McLaughlin.