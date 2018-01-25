Donegal primed for Kerry test

Odhran MacNiallais, Ryan McHugh and Hugh McFadden are all set to return for Donegal's Allianz League opener against Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday.

They all missed last Saturday night’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-final win over Armagh in Celtic Park, for a variety of reasons.

MacNiallais and McFadden were nursing minor knocks and Ryan McHugh was out of the country due to work commitments.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner, who is in his second term in the Donegal hot seat, is also expected to have Tony McClenaghan available. The Moville man was forced off during Saturday night’s game with a back spasm.

Newcomer Nathan Mullins, on the back of a very impressive Dr McKenna Cup campaign, is also expected to make his Allianz League debut in the middle of the field.

Mullins, son of the Dublin All-Star midfielder of the 1970s Brian Mullins, is expected to line out alongside Hugh McFadden, who will captain the team, in the middle of the field.

“It's not going to be easy,” Bonner said. this week.

“You just look at the calibre of the Kerry forwards.

“They'll probably line out at the weekend with young David Clifford, Paul Geaney and James O'Donoghue in the full-forward line. That will be a tasty enough full-forward line.”

Donegal and Kerry met in the first game of last year’s league too and Kerry ran out 2-17 to 1-17 winners.

“We're not going down just to have a look around Killarney. We're going down to get a performance and get two points. That won't be easy but that's what we're looking for,” Bonner said.

The Donegal starting team is not expected to be finalised until Sunday morning but they will be without the experienced Neill McGee, Frank McGlynn and Michael Murphy.

Deferred coverage of the game will be shown on TG4.

For a look ahead to what lies in store for Donegal in Division One, see our special feature in Thursday's Donegal Democrat.