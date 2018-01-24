Donegal GAA club-call round-up

Donegal head to Kerry on Sunday for their opening game in the new Allianz National Football League season.

However, closer to home, there's been plenty happening within the county's clubs.

Here's a round-up:

ARD AN RATHA

There was no winner of our weekly flotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 18, 22, 26 and 27. Nearest were Rosemary Whelan, Hillhead, and Philomena Whyte, Whyte's Cafe. Next week's jackpot now stands at €6,700.

The club are putting the finishing touches to their latest theatrical offering, ‘Stop it Nurse’,which premieres on Friday, February 2, in the club house at Pearse Memorial Park.

Under the excellent guidance of Noel O’Donnell and Marie Thérése Haughey, the production will run for three evenings with subsequent showings on the Saturday and Sunday (both 8.30pm).

Tickets are now on sale at Diver’s Newsagents and are priced €10. They are moving fast so don’t delay. This production contains adult humour and is not suitable for U18s.

ST MICHAEL’S

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,3,5,7,13,20. The match 5 winner was Tom Sheridan Letterkenny who won €100. This week's jackpot will be €5350.

The Club extends deepest sympathy to Ronan and Katie Murphy and their daughter Cara on the death of Ronan’s father Jack Murphy, Dromintee Co. Armagh last week. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

Anyone who has any tickets for the National Club draw is asked to return them to any committee member asap as the tickets have to be returned to Croke Park shortly.

We still need managers for our U10 and U12 teams. Anyone interested in these roles please contact Manus on 087 647 0532. Otherwise, we may not have teams in these age groups next year.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the €4,000 jackpot in Monday night’s lotto draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Damien Timoney, Castle Street, Dermot Clarke, Drumrooske. The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 8 and 24. Parents and mentors of club players are invited to the launch of Four Masters Long Term Athlete Pathway on Wednesday night, February 24th, at 8pm in the John Bosco Centre.. This will be an hour long presentation outlining the different stages of development in a young person's athletic formation.

It will address the long term development, in an age appropriate manner and how best we can enable these athletes reach their full potential.

It will be of benefit to all coaches and parents of underage players in the club.

It will be presented by coaching officer, Luke Keaney and club Health and Wellbeing Officer, Ryan O’Donnell.

Time is closing in fast, this is the last week to join Club+. Both you as a supporter and the club can benefit from joining. This is done online at seasontickets.ie and make sure you select the Four Masters from the drop down menu and before you make payment make sure to select Club+ option at the bottom. If you are having difficulty Paul Timoney (0872791305) is available this week until Friday to assist you.

KILLYBEGS

There was no winner of lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 2,18,23,25. This week's jackpot is €3,200. There was one match 3 winner, Joe O'Donnell, Tara Hotel, won €100.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The underage football presentation took place on Saturday night past in the Clubrooms. Donegal ladies player Emer Gallagher was on hand to present the awards and medals. Gaels footballers Shane Graham, Brian Diver and Shay Doherty were in attendance also.

Well done and thanks to Letterkenny Gaels camogie parent Terezena Ellis for nominating and winning €600 for the club in the Letterkenny Retail Park Community Sponsorship in association with Highland Radio.

Tickets for the National GAA draw are currently on sale within the Club and we are urging every member to take responsibility for selling just one book. This collective effort will deliver some much needed funding to the Club so all help will be very welcomed.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8, 16, 20, 22, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Mary Carr, Glassagh. This week’s jackpot is €4,150.

Classes started in Fanad Lodge on Tuesday (23rd) evening. Amhránaícht óna 6-7 agus seisiún mall óna 7-8. Singing class followed by slow session class. All welcome and all instruments so long as you have a basic grasp of it.

Thanks to The Fanad Lodge for hosting the classes. Looking forward to some great evenings of music and song. Spread the word. Go raibh maith agaibh, Caoimhe.

The 2018 committee is as follows; Hon President - Charlie McAteer; Chairman - Micheál Ó Frighil; Vice Chairman - Bernard McGettigan; Secretary - Fiona Englishby Shiels; Assistant secretary - Pat Murphy; Treasurer - Máire McAteer; PRO: - Michael Sweeney, Gareth Crossan; School liaison officers - Margaretta McConigley, Martin McAteer; Club development officer - Eamon Friel; Children's officer - Áine Coll; General committee: Rachel McAteer, Brendan Callaghan, Bridie Doherty, Tracey McBride, John Blaney, Mark Dorrian, Pat Sweeney, Conor McConigley.

The Gaeil Fhánada Ladies board agm will take place on Saturday, 27th January at 7.30pm in Fanavolty.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Sunday, January 28th at 6pm in Rosnakill Resource Centre.



REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 6, 8, 15, 16, 19. The €50 winners were S Higgins, Tully, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, Claire McCauley, Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh, Maria McCabe, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim. This week’s jackpot will be €7,500.

The agm of Bord na nOg was held last week. The following is the committee for 2018: Chairman, Michael McMahon; Vice-chairman, John Campbell; Secretary, Frances McMahon; Treasurer, Siobhan Govorov; Ass treasurer, John McEniff; Registrar, Siobhan Govorov; PRO, Noel Carr; Coaching officer, John McEniff; Children's welfare officer, Noel Carr. Anyone interested in helping out with any of our underage teams in 2018 please contact John McEniff.



AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'iad 2,15,16 agus 28 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,400 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo.

Bhain na daoine seo a leanas €20 an ceann: Margaret Bradley - Arlands, Bridie Doherty - Mill Rd, Glenties, Jenny Sweeney - Cronashallog, Edward Wallace - Chapel Road, Dungloe, Sara Cannon - Gortahork.

The Club are holding their dinner dance on Saturday, 27th January in the Waterfront Hotel. Tickets are priced at €30. Music By the Cavanagh Brothers and Special Guest RTE pundit Joe Brolly.

Tickets are now on sale at Dungloe PO, Charlie Bonner's shop, Lower Main Street and the Waterfront Hotel.

CLOUGHANEELY

The ladies team are looking for a manager for the new season. If there is anybody willing to take on the role please contact John McFadden on 086 3777237 (John is willing to help out whoever is taking over if needed).

There is a good squad of girls and with the right help they can be a great team! We would also like to thank Louise Friel for all her help throughout 2017

A reminder to register your child for the year. Registration cost is €10 per child or €20 per family. You can register with the manager at the next training session. Please note there is also a cost of €2 per child at each training session.

The lotto numbers drawn Wednesday, January 17th, were 1,9,10,11,14,19. We had no jackpot winner. We had 14 match 4s. The one winner drawn for the €100 was John Cannon, Carrowcannon. The jackpot this week is €3,900. The club lotto is also available online at www.locallotto.ie.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week’s lotto were KY, MN, MH, GY. This week's jackpot is €1050.National draw tickets are now on sale at €10.

MALIN

The annual dinner dance will take place on Friday, 2nd February in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa with special guest Colm McFadden. Tickets are €25 each or €20 for U18s. All U18s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

The U14 Boys and U14 Girls will receive their county medals and trophies, the Minor boys will receive their Inishowen title and the U16 girls will receive their county runner up medals; as well as the individual achievements for players from U16 up and volunteers that we celebrate each year.

Tickets available from committee members: John Byrne 086 2507380‬, Pat Fanny 087 2030115, Linda McColgan 086 3452769, Maria Fanny 087 7763679 or Seamus Fildara 087 7635011‬. Tickets for teams to be got from team managers.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for January 16th are 1.8.2.6.3.7.4.5. Tony Carlin, Fiona Schultz, Peadar and Ann Scanlon and Seamus Herron all matched first three to win €15 each.

The successful U13 and U14 boys teams went Go-karting and to a Zip line Obstacle course on Friday evening last. They had a great evening and thanks to Martin Bonner, Sheep Scanning for sponsoring a meal for the lads.

The annual presentation night/dinner dance is on in Jacksons Hotel on Saturday, February 17th. Tickets are €30 each.

The Donegal GAA annual Club Pass is currently for sale for the 2018 season.

The pass costs €149 and the club will receive €85 of that towards levies/registration fees. To order contact Jackie O’Meara on 0871222112. Closing date for orders from clubs will be March 17th.

Club Membership is now due for the 2018 season.

URRIS

A small amount of tickets are still on sale for our 50 /50 draw. This new draw is limited to 200 members. It's €20 a month for 12 months or pay €200 upfront and get two months free. The 1st Prize: €1,000; 2nd Prize: €500; plus 5 prizes of €100.

Please contact John Farren (0860563003), Brian Doherty (0877726589), Colin Davis (0868356622 /Square Bar), Mickey Grant or any committee member.

First draw takes place on Thursday, 8th February.

Club Membership is now open for 2018.

MATCH "N" WIN for jackpot numbers drawn last week were 1, 2, 7 & 18. The €15 winners were Joseph Mc Laughlin, Dunaff; Evelyn McGonigle, Tullagh; Sean Og Joyce, Mindoran; Charles McGroarty, Rasheney.;

Maria Kelly, Dunaff.

Reminder that the defibrillator is available to the general public at the clubhouse in Straid in an outdoor cabinet to the left of the clubhouse front door. In emergency just pick it up and return as soon as possible afterwards. Please feel free to call to the clubhouse at anytime to familiarise yourself with the location of the defibrillator.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The annual family St Brigid Cross Making night takes place at Greenford this Friday in aid of the Across Charity. £5 entry for Adults (to include Irish Stew/Soda Bread), Children Free, Irish Traditional Music, Raffle (donations gratefully accepted on the night)

Play the club lotto in person at the Clubhouse, or on-line at www.tirchonaillgaels.com. Draw takes place every Thursday.



NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 9 ,24 ,26 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag beirt: Seán Ó Conchúr, an Mhuirleog agus Rose Nic Eiteagáin, Gleann Rí. Fuair siad €75 an duine.

B’í Madge Bn Uí Dhubhaigh an Mhuirleog a bhain an duais tinrimh, sin an béile do bheirt agus b’é Stiofán Ó Sibhleáin, Páirc na Trá a fuair an buidéal fíona.

B’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt Dé Luain seo chugainn an 29 Eanáir i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCreamhghort agus €8,600 atá sa phota óir.

Membership forms are now available from all underage coaches. Closing date for membership is March 17th. There will be a €5 levy on membership after this date.

Beidh cruinniú ag an chumann in Ionad CLG oíche Chéadaoin ag a hocht a chlog.

Beidh cruinniú ag fo-choiste na Gaeltachta le cathaoirleach an choiste náisiúnta, Seán Ó hEarcáin in Ionad CLG oíche Déardaoin ag a seacht a chlog.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,000. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 9, 14, 15. The €25 winners were Pat Gormley, Mura Corcoran, Tori Graham, Sinead Sweeney. The next draw will take place in the Bay Bush, Ballintra on 29th January.

The club dinner dance will take place in the Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday, 27th January at 8.30pm. Music on the night by Vince and Ann. Tickets €25 may be obtained from any executive member.

AODH RUADH

Saturday saw the largest crowd in a number of years beating a path to the Aodh Ruadh annual dinner dance in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel.

Sean Perry was once again at the helm for the evening.

Proceedings got underway with the presentations to the three-in-a-row 2017 All-Ireland under 21 C Hurling Championship Andrew O'Neill Cup winners. Aodh Ruadh's Eddie Lynch, Ciaran Rami, Oisin Rooney and Conor Kennedy were all members of the panel with Kevin Loughlin the back room team.

The evening then moved on to the individual awards section. Young ladies player of the year was Rebecca Gillespie while Anna Rafferty scooped the Ladies player of the year award. The Young hurler of the year went to Aaron Duffy.

The first of the football awards went to Karl O'Brien who was named reserve footballer of the year. The Ciaran Keon senior player of the year went to David McGurrin. The Sean Slevin club person of the year caught James O'Donnell well off guard, but it was richly deserved for a great deal of selfless work on behalf of the club above and beyond his senior team management.

Next came two team awards. First up were the men's League Division Two winners. Arguably the highlight of the night was the presentation to the guests of honour, our Ulster club minor football championship winning side of 1992.

That was followed by presentations to our representatives on the team of those other immortal heroes of 1992, the All-Ireland senior football champions. Gary Walsh, Niall Murray on behalf of Brian Murray, Sylvester Maguire and Matt Gallagher were all called forward for awards with a special presentation also made to the mastermind of the triumph, Brian McEniff.

Meeting

The first meeting of the 2018 Aodh Ruadh club executive committee meeting takes place this Thursday at 8.30pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Indoor underage training for boys commences on Friday, 26th January. The annual Bord na nÓg quiz in Owen Roes takes place on Thursday, February 8th and we'd like to see a good turn-out for this fundraiser as we gear up for the new season.

There will be a meeting for anyone interested in playing or in the promotion of adult hurling this Saturday at 7pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Underage hurling training begins for 2018 on Sunday, 4th March.

Many thanks to Liam Gallen Mr G's who is sponsoring this year's Last Man Standing. Cards can be obtained from any member of Juvenile Hurling Committee. Contact John Rooney on 086-2587793 for any information.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 7, 9 and 14.

In the lucky dip €20 went to Sarah Ferguson; Odhran and Ultan Hoey, The Cross, Cashelard; Megan and Marty Kane, c/o Pat's Bar; Abbie Gallagher, Melvin Fields, Kinlough; and Catherine Gethins, Finner.

Next draw is in The Lantern with a jackpot of €6,400.



NAOMH CONAILL

Due to the tragic death of Louise Furey, the Naomh Conaill club have decided to postpone the dinner dance, scheduled for this Saturday 27th January, until a later date. The club extend our sympathies to the Furey family and to Louise's friends at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Coaching Courses, 2018

Foundation Award (F) will take place for all South West Clubs in Naomh Conaill GAA Club. Friday, February 2nd at 7.00pm – 10.30pm, Child Ethics.

Saturday, Feb. 3rd at 9.00am – 3.00pm, Coaching Practical.

All participants must complete both modules of course to be certified.

All participants must forward their correct email address through their Club Runai to GDM prior to course.

The seniors begin their Ulster League campaign on Sunday away to Dungloe.



TEARMAINN

The Club AGM will be held from 6-8pm this Saturday 27th January in An Craoibhín, and with minor, ladies and main club business for 2018 to be decided upon. this is the most important meeting of the year.

We wish Shannon McLaughlin and Christy Gillespie all the best at the Sports Star Awards on Friday night, Shannon is nominated in the Gaelic football and Secondary Sports girl categories, while Christy is nominated in the best Primary School Teacher category.

Last week's lotto draw took place in Nora's. The numbers drawn were 5,7, 24 and 25. There was no jackpot winner or match 3 winners.

The open draw winners were John Harkin and Kathleen Gallagher.

This week's draw takes place in the Glenveagh Inn with Conor Tinney and Kevin McElwaine co-ordinating.















