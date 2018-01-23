Coleman: 'I’ve been looking forward to that moment for the last few months'

Fresh from making his return to action from a lengthy injury lay-off, Seamus Coleman has spoken of his delight at being back in an Everton shirt.

The Killybegs defender played for just under an hour for Everton U-23s in their 3-0 wiin over Portsmouth in the Premier League Cup at Goodison Park on Tuesday night.

He hadn’t played a game since suffering a double leg break playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in Dublin last March. But he quickly showed that he’s happy to sample the physical side of the game again when he made a crunching tackle on his opponent early on.

Speaking to EvertonTV he said: “That was more for me than it was the young lad. I just told him that at the time as well and he was fine with it.



“I knew tackles and things like that were never going to be a bother. That one was more for the few fans that were here that there are no psychological effects.



“I enjoyed the game. It was great for it to be here at Goodison Park– it made it that little bit more special. They tried to change the game when I could be involved and thankfully they have been able to do it.



“To be able to walk out the tunnel and see the stadium was great. I managed to get some minutes under my belt and that was fantastic. I treated it like a first team game and gave it everything.”

It’s been a long road to recovery for the 29 year old and hopefully now he can push on and make a return to first team action before too long.



“I’ve been looking forward to that moment for the last few months – just being able to get the kit on, doing up the shin-pads, rolling my socks up and walking out there. It was great to be able to feel like a footballer again – it’s a fantastic feeling.”

He added: “It’s just a case of going game by game now. For now, it’s get back into training and try to impress the manager by working hard and fingers crossed, it won’t be long before I am back out there.



“Training has been going great so far. I have enjoyed every second and I am just thankful to be back out there.”