Seamus Coleman could make return to action tonight

Ten months after sustaining an horrific double leg-break playing for the Republic of Ireland, Seamus Coleman is set to make return to action this evening (Tuesday) for Everton U-23s.

He has been named in the Everton U-23 squad for their match against Portsmouth in the Premier League Cup at Goodison Park.

It’s wonderful news for the Donegal man who had only recently returned to first-team training.

Only last week, Seamus and his wife Rachel celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Ellie.

The Killybegs defender hasn’t played since his injury which he picked up in a World Cup qualifier against Wales last March.