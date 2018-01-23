Two Donegal Jiu Jitsu competitors strike gold

Two Donegal Jiu Jitsu competitors struck gold when they took part in the European Championships in Portugal last week.

Carrigart teenager Liam McBride took gold in his juvenile novice division after defeating a number of opponents to his top podium finish.

The 15-year-old is a member of the Coole Jiu Jitsu Academy and is coached by his brother Paddy McBride. He also trains under head coach of Rilion Gracie Ireland, Brian Coyle, at their head quarters in Letterkenny.

A second gold medal was claimed by Convoy's TJ McMenamin. TJ is one of Ireland's most active international competitors and he claimed gold in his blue belt masters division.

Rilion Gracie Ireland had a total of eleven competitors taking part in the IBJJF event held in Lisbon last week, which is one of the largest martial arts tournaments in the world.