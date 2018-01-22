Weather hits league programme yet again

The wintery weather that has hit the opening rounds of fixtures in 2018 left its mark on the Donegal League again at the weekend with a host of postponements.

Sunday's programme of games had been reduced because of the Oscar Traynor Cup match, but only one of those survived - the Division Two meeting of Gweedore United and Glenree United.

On Saturday, there were some postponements too, but a handful of games were played.

Saturday League

Orchard F.C. . . . 2

Glenea United Reserves . . . 2

Glenea Reserves got their league programme back underway with a drawn game with Orchard.

In a tightfirst half both sides found chances hard to come by, but as the half progressed, the home side came close to opening the scoring through efforts from Sean McBride and Michael McHugh.

Orchard then took the lead from a Christy McLaughlin free-kick on 30 minutes. Glenea equalised on 40 minutes when Dean Gallagher’s through ball found Michael McHugh and he slotted the ball home from a tight angle.

In the 2nd half Glenea pushed hard for a lead goal but were unable to convert a couple of half chances until the 70th minute when Eugene Maguire’s through ball was played back by an under pressure Orchard defender where it found the net instead of the keeper.

Orchard pushed hard for an equaliser and in doing so left themselves open to the counter attack but the home side failed to take these chances. Glenea were made to pay on 87 minutes when they failed to deal with a corner and Gio Peoples was on hand to drill home from close range.

Best for Glenea Dean Gallagher and Michael Barry, while it was team effort from Orchard.

Referee: Barry Hunter.



Other games

Also in Division One on Saturday, Strand Rovers enjoyed a 5-1 win over Castlefinn Celtic

In Division Two, St. Catherine's were too strong for Drumoghill, winning 3-0 and Gweedore Celtic and Dunlewey Celtic drew 1-1.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Div Two

Gweedore United . . . 2

Glenree United . . . 2

This game at Carrickboyle was the only game in the Donegal League that survived the atrocious weather on Sunday and the home side came back from 2 down to get a well-deserved point in what was another good performance.

Glenree, with the aid of the wind in the opening half, began strong however, the home side settled well and looked dangerous on the break.

Glenree got a penalty in the 16th minute which Aaron Mc Clafferty converted past Joe Duffy to make it 1-0. Gweedore continued to play well and looked like they were going to equalise with good chances for Ciaran Mc Fadden, Daniel Okraska and Frank Mc Gee.

Oisin Boyce came close for Glenree on the stroke of half time however, it remained 1-0 until interval. In the second half the home side pushed hard for the equaliser and saw good efforts from Frank McGee and Ciaran Mc Fadden excellently saved by John Doran in the Glenree nets.

In the 71st minute Glenree caught United on the break and Aaron Mc Clafferty rounded Duffy in the United nets to finish well for 2-0.

The home side didn't lie down and pulled one back in the 80th minute when Jamie McGee lobbed the Glenree keeper from 30 yards to make it 2-1 after good work by Owenie Gallagher.

Gweedore continued to push and in the 89th minute made it 2-2 when an excellent free kick from Jamie Mc Gee was curled into the top corner, leaving Doran in the visitors' nets with no chance, to earn a well-deserved point for a hard working Carrickboyle side.

Aaron Mc Clafferty, Owen Rafferty and Owen Kelly played well for Glenree and it was another good team performance from Gweedore United.

Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 27th

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United v Keadue Rovers Reserves (1.p.m.)

Orchard F.C. v Milford United Reserves

Donegal Town Reserves v Strand Rovers

Glencar Celtic v Cappry Rovers Reserves



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Lagan Harps Reserves v Drumbar F.C.

Raphoe Town Reserves v Fintown Harps AFC

Drumkeen United Reserves v Gweedore Celtic Reserves

Dunlewey Celtic v St. Catherines Reserves



Sunday, January 28th

Ulster Junior Cup

Buncrana Hearts v Bonagee United

Cappry Rovers v Rathmullan Celtic



Ulster Junior Shield

Cranford United v Glenea United Reserves

Curragh Athletic v Rasheny F.C.

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps



Temple Domestic

Appliances Division One

Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines

Lifford Celtic v Raphoe Town

Gweedore Celtic v Erne Wanderers

Ballybofey United v Keadue Rovers



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Eany Celtic v Copany Rovers

Gweedore United v Letterbarrow Celtic

Deele Harps v Drumkeen United

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Glenree United













