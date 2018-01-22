Defeat for Donegal in WFAI U-18 Inter-League

The Donegal Women’s League lost out to Galway in the Under-18 Inter-League competition on Sunday in Galway.

Galway Women’s League . . . 4

Donegal Women’s League . . . 1



Brid McGinty’s side were without a number of key performers with the likes of Catherine Grier, Aisling Irwin, Helena McGee, Danielle Hynd, Aoife Kelly and Sarah Harkin absent from the traveling party.

Aoife Thompson and Rachel Barrett put Galway 2-0 up before half-time to set them on their way.

Two minutes into the second half, Bronagh Gallagher pulled a goal back for Donegal, but Galway hit back again with Amy Walsh and Deirdre Walsh on target to seal a big win.

Donegal are back in action at the end of February against Sligo.

Donegal Women’s League: Claire Friel, Siobhan Sweeney (Bronagh Gallagher h/t) Eimear Sweeney, Ciara McGarvey, Michelle McDevitt (Emily McDevitt 65), Molly Page, Danielle McDevitt, Jodie Walker, Susanne Whyte, Fiona Shovlin (Etain Haicead 55).