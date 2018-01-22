Young Letterkenny man named in Ireland U-20 rugby squad

A young Letterkenny rugby player has been named in the Ireland U-20 squad for next months Six Nations meeting with France.

Joseph Dunleavy a former Letterkenny Rugby Club player who now plays with Malone and Ulster has received a call-up for the February 2nd meeting with the French, at Stade Amédéé Domenech, Brive.

Joseph is a product of Letterkenny Rugby Club’s underage coaching system and has played for Letterkenny at all levels.