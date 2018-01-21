Gaoth Dobhair advance with win over Donaghmoyne



Gaoth Dobhair remain on course for a first Ulster U-21 Club Championship title following Sunday's quarter final win over Donaghmoyne, from Monaghan.



GAOTH DOBHAIR . . . 2-9

DONAGHMOYNE . . . 0-10

The back-to-back Donegal champions laid the foundation for the win in the opening half. And while they wobbled a little in the second, they pulled away again in the final quarter for a five point winning margin at the finish.

Gavin McBride and Ethan Harkin scored the goals, one in either half, while McBride (0-5), Eamon Column (0-2), Daire O’Baoill and Harkin, 0-1 each, were the Gaoth Dobhair point scorers.

Gaoth Dobhair led by six points at half-time thanks to 1-3 from in-form full forward Gavin McBride, 0-2 from Eamon Column and a point from Daire O’Baoill.

Monaghan senior David Garland scored 0-2 for Donaghmoyne and McGahey scored the other.

Donaghmoyne stormed back into the tie on the resumption and hit five points without response to cut the Donegal champions' lead to a single point.

Garland, who was well held by Gary McFadden in the opening 30 minutes, led the charge.The number 14 kicked all of the Donaghmoyne points.

But Gaoth Dobhair kept the composure and substitute Ethan Harkin kicked their first point of the second period.

Gavin McBride pointed to restore Gaoth Dobhair’s three point lead shortly after.

And Tom Beag Gillespie’s men were on their way to the semi- final when Harkin netted goal number two after good work from Naoise O’Baoill, six minutes from the end.

Garland did kick two more points but Gavin McBride had the final say with a close in free with the final action of the half.

David Garland was named man of the match. Gaoth Dobhair will now face Carryduff from Down in the semi-final on Sunday week, February 4th.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers were; Gavin McBride (1-5, 3f), Ethan Harkin (1-1, 1f), Eamon Collum (0-2) Daire O’Baoill (0-1).

Donaghmoyne: David Garland (0-9), James McGahey.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Charles J Doherty; Ciaran McHugh, Gary McFadden, Ethan Harkin; Conor McCafferty, Niall Friel, Neasan MacGiolla Bride; Ryan Kelly, Odhran Ferry McFadden; Naoise O’Baoill, Michael Carroll, Daire O’Baoill; Eamon Collum, Gavin McBride, Seaghan Ferry.