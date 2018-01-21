Runners brave a cold, wet morning in Kilmacrennan 10k

On a cold, wet, wintry morning, over 100 athletes took to the start line for Sunday morning's Kilmacrennan 10k road race and walk.

The event was organised to raise money for the Kilmacrennan Development Fund. And it was great to see such a good turn-out for such a worthy cause.

Eoghain McGinley, running for Letterkenny AC, led the field home in 33 minutes, 13 seconds. He had just over 20 seconds to spare on Greg Roberts of City of Derry (33.33) with John McFadden third in 35.51.

The first female athlete was Fionnuala Larkin, 24/7 Tri in 45:16.

The full list of results is as follows:

Kilmac 10k 2018

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 308 Eoghain Mc Ginley m MO Letterkenny AC 33:13,1

2. 322 Greg Roberts m MO City of Derry 33:33,8

3. 356 John Mc Fadden m MO 35:51,6

4. 313 John Mc Elhill m M40 Finn Valley AC 36:04,0

5. 437 Danny Mooney m MO Letterkenny AC 36:34,2

6. 305 Raymond Birch m MO Letterkenny AC 36:57,9

7. 465 Sean Mc Fadden m M40 Letterkenny AC 37:11,1

8. 348 Ben Carr m MO Finn Valley AC 37:43,1

9. 401 Gerard Boyle m MO 37:56,1

10. 432 Eoin Kelly m MO 38:17,0

11. 346 Charlie O Donnell m MO Rosses AC 38:30,0

12. 310 Pauric Breslin m MO Letterkenny AC 38:35,1

13. 448 Daragh Kelly m MO Milford AC 38:39,0

14. 311 Kevin Mc Gee m M40 Letterkenny AC 39:20,3

15. 441 Kevin Kelly m MO Letterkenny AC 39:25,9

16. 424 Patrick Brennan m MO Letterkenny AC 39:30,4

17. 416 Michael Mc Hugh m M40 Milford AC 39:50,2

18. 302 Niall Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 40:12,4

19. 301 Manus Mc Hugh m MO Rosses AC 40:37,9

20. 403 John Mc Clafferty m MO 41:03,9

21. 460 Garvan Patterson m MO 42:03,0

22. 409 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 42:11,8

23. 345 Paul Mc Kelvey m MO Rosses AC 42:13,1

24. 342 Jason King m M40 24/7 Tri 42:30,5

25. 455 Pól Mac Giolla Bhride m MO 42:50,8

26. 464 Barry Coyle m MO 42:59,3

27. 421 Eugene Mc Cafferty m M40 Rosses AC 42:59,8

28. 340 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 43:04,8

29. 352 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 43:08,1

30. 442 Shanun Mc Devitt m MO 24/7 Tri 43:20,2

31. 422 Brendan Mc Bride m M50 Rosses AC 43:21,7

32. 334 Darren Beecroft m M50 Letterkenny AC 43:24,2

33. 456 Damien Mc Vey m MO 43:25,3

34. 323 Liam Tinney m M40 24/7 Tri 43:30,3

35. 404 Darren Murray m MO 43:31,6

36. 354 Jonathon Edwards m MO 24/7 Tri 43:37,0

37. 358 Bryan Kelly m MO 43:37,9

38. 343 Marty Mc Cabe m M40 43:53,2

39. 312 Peter Gallagher m M40 Letterkenny AC 44:21,1

40. 315 Grerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 44:59,3

41. 319 Barry Chambers m MO Finn Valley AC 45:00,1

42. 357 Mark Rodgers m M40 45:11,1

43. 327 Paul Lee m M50 Letterkenny AC 45:12,4

44. 415 Fionnuala Larkin f FO 24/7 Tri 45:16,7

45. 318 Mal Mc Kinney m M40 Shape Up Fitness 45:20,0

46. 320 Catherine Mc Kinley f F40 Letterkenny AC 45:32,1

47. 444 Martin Temple m M40 Letterkenny AC 45:52,4

48. 321 Pat Brady m M50 24/7 Tri 46:03,4

49. 457 Philip Mc Govern m M40 Milford AC 46:18,7

50. 419 Patrick Duffy m M40 Milford AC 46:24,1

51. 428 Colette Mc Elwaine f FO Milford AC 46:24,2

52. 350 Keith Fletcher m M50 24/7 Tri 46:50,0

53. 336 Stephen Shiels m M40 Letterkenny AC 47:00,3

54. 431 Terence Diver m M40 47:22,3

55. 324 Hugh Bonner m M50 Rosses AC 47:39,0

56. 412 Norman Mc Lean m M40 47:58,4

57. 349 Johnny Duffy m MO 24/7 Tri 48:05,6

58. 418 Patrick Shields m M50 Milford AC 48:29,0

59. 450 Liam Mc Ginty m M50 Finn Valley AC 48:31,8

60. 406 Christopher Murray m MO Cranford AC 48:44,7

61. 307 Ton Bangert m Male 60-64 Raphoe Road Runners 49:04,5

62. 461 Seamus Quinn m MO Lk Park Runners 49:15,0

63. 339 Francis Diver m M50 Milford AC 49:22,4

64. 337 Noel Lynch m M50 Letterkenny AC 49:25,1

65. 413 Chris Ashmore m M50 Run for Fun 49:33,4

66. 417 Siobhan Mc Hugh f F40 Milford AC 49:35,9

67. 351 James Gallagher m M40 49:59,5

68. 443 James Doherty m Male 60-64 Milford AC 50:00,1

69. 435 Séamus Curran m MO 50:00,5

70. 462 Paddy Doherty m M40 24/7 Tri 50:44,5

71. 314 Paddy Robinson m MO 50:55,3

72. 410 Bernie Boyce f FO Run for Fun 51:06,7

73. 402 Noel Mc Bride m MO 51:19,2

74. 427 Dean Spencer m M40 51:22,6

75. 335 Áine Whoriskey f F40 Milford AC 51:38,8

76. 347 Ciaran Callaghan m MO 51:47,0

77. 453 Nancy Mc Namee f F50 Finn Valley AC 51:58,3

78. 341 Daniel Mc Gavigan m MO 52:43,4

79. 325 Cathy Breslin f F40 Rosses AC 52:49,7

80. 414 Eoghan Gleeson m MO Run for Fun 53:07,5

81. 426 Niamh Mc Daid f FO Letterkenny AC 53:17,7

82. 304 Mark Carr m MO Milford AC 53:17,9

83. 429 Barry Browne m M40 Milford AC 53:30,2

84. 411 Michael Gibbons m M40 Run for Fun 53:40,6

85. 317 Bridgeen Doherty f F40 Run for Fun 53:46,6

86. 452 Eddie Mc Fadden m M50 53:49,0

87. 433 Caroline Curran f FO 53:49,1

88. 329 Sean Mc Crudden m M40 53:53,8

89. 326 Stephen Sweeney m M40 24/7 Tri 54:24,4

90. 332 Stella Mc Cole f F40 54:47,6

91. 407 John Pollock m M50 Milford AC 55:03,2

92. 344 Gerard Dorrian m M50 Milford AC 55:03,4

93. 355 Sam Faulkner m MO Run for Fun 56:41,7

94. 459 Oisin Mc Groarty m MO 57:25,7

95. 338 Paul Gallagher m M40 Shape Up Fitness 57:32,5

96. 425 Catherine Mc Ginley f F50 57:55,3

97. 316 Steven Sheridan m M50 Shape Up Fitness 59:26,1

98. 330 Ruth Mc Crudden f F50 60:06,9

99. 436 Gerry Burke m M50 Shape Up Fitness 60:07,5

100. 458 Sophie Kelly f F40 60:38,5

101. 353 Gearldine Flood f F40 Shape Up Fitness 62:32,3

102. 438 Rosaleen Gallagher f F50 Shape Up Fitness 62:48,4

103. 445 Linda Mc Groarty f FO 63:38,2

104. 303 Hughie Mc Carron m MO Rosses AC 66:09,8

105. 440 Kathleen Mc Court f F40 Shape Up Fitness 70:33,8

106. 439 Fiona Mc Connell f F40 Shape Up Fitness 70:33,8