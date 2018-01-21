GAA- hurling
Setanta's All-Ireland semi-final is off
Setanta players in action
Donegal hurling champions Setanta's AIB All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship semi-final against Ardmore, from Waterford this afternoon is off.
The game was fixed for Pairc Tailteann, in Navan, throw-in 2 pm. But due to torrential rain over night, Pairc Tailteann, was deemed unplayable early this morning.
It was one of a number of games that were called off in the Leinster area including the O'Byrne Cup, football final meeting of Westmeath and Meath and the All-Ireland Intermediate football semi-final clash of Tyrone champions Moy and An Gaeltacht from Kerry.
These games were due to be part of a double header,in Portlaoise.
The rescheduled games are due to be fixed tomorrow, Monday.
