DR. MC KENNA CUP
Donegal v Armagh game now in Celtic Park, Derry
New venue for McKenna Cup semi-final
Derry's Celtic Park will now host Saturday night's McKenna Cup semi-final.
Saturday night's Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final between Donegal and Armagh has been switched to Celtic Park, Derry.
Pitch inspections were carried out at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey and the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday morning, but neither pitch was considered playable.
The game will go ahead at the same time, 6pm.
Following pitch inspections this morning, Pairc Mac Cumhaill and Athletic Grounds are both unplayable.— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) January 20, 2018
Therefore, the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final between @officialdonegal and @Armagh_GAA will now take place in Celtic Park, Derry at 6.00pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on