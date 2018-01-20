DR. MC KENNA CUP

Donegal v Armagh game now in Celtic Park, Derry

New venue for McKenna Cup semi-final

Diarmaid Doherty

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

Sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Mc Kenna Cup

Derry's Celtic Park will now host Saturday night's McKenna Cup semi-final.

Saturday night's Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final between Donegal and Armagh has been switched to Celtic Park, Derry.

Pitch inspections were carried out at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey and the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday morning, but neither pitch was considered playable.

The game will go ahead at the same time, 6pm.