Donegal's Laura Feely named in Ireland Women's squad for Wales warm-up fixture

Ireland Women's Head Coach Adam Griggs has named a 25-woman squad for this weekend's warm-up fixture against Wales on Sunday at 1pm, the at the CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

And included is Donegal's Laura Feely, who plays with Galwegians in Galway, one of seven uncapped players named in the squad. The Twin Towns player will be hoping to stake a claim for a place in the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

The side will be captained for the first time by UL Bohemian and Munster flanker Ciara Griffin.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's fixture, Griggs said;

"We've had some very productive camps since I started with the team, and the trip to Wales this weekend will give us the chance to test out new combinations and look at some of the key areas the players have been working on.

There's a number of uncapped players included who have impressed in the Interprovincial games before Christmas and during our recent camps, so I'm looking forward to seeing them test themselves at International level and hopefully giving me some selection headaches over the coming weeks.

We have also allowed a few players this weekend off to recover from some minor knocks that they've picked up over the course of camps and during the tough interpros, but we expect to have them all available for selection for the opening Women's Six Nations game against France in Toulouse in a just over two weeks' time.”

Tickets for the warm-up fixture are available on the gate at the CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Ystrad Mynach, priced at £5.

Ireland get their Women's Six Nations campaign underway against France on the 3rd of February in Toulouse, they will then play Italy, Wales and Scotland at home in Donnybrook before meeting England in their final game at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry

Tickets for Ireland's home games are available now via ticketmaster.ie

Ireland Women's Squad for Wales Warm-Up Fixture, Sunday 21st Jan

Forwards:

Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)

Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Laura Feely (Galwegians / Connacht)*

Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary's College / Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Tullamore / Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union / Leinster)*

Edel McMahon ((Galwegians / Connacht)*

Claire Molloy (Bristol)

Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union / Leinster)

Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Ilse Van Staden (Cooke RFC/Ulster)



Backs:

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College / Leinster)*

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Kim Flood (Railway Union / Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union / Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke / Ulster)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Annette Thomas (Abbey Ladies RFC)*

Susan Vaughan (Railway Union / Leinster)*

Megan Williams (Old Belvedere / Leinster)*



Ireland Women's Six Nations Fixtures 2018

Saturday 3rd February 2018

France Women v Ireland Women, 9pm (local) / 8pm (GMT), Stade Ernst Wallon, Toulouse



Sunday 11th February 2018

Ireland Women v Italy Women, 1pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Sunday 25th February 2018

Ireland Women v Wales Women, 3pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Sunday 11th March 2018

Ireland Women v Scotland Women, 1pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Friday 16th March 2018

England Women v Ireland Women, 5.30pm, Ricoh Arena, Coventry