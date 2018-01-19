GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal's Golf Clubs

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Not much happening on the golf front as yet but as soon as Brid, our new competition Secretary, gets into gear be prepared for an exciting season ahead.

In the meantime Quiz games are held in the Club every Wednesday night for a local cause and last week it was in aid of the Rugby Club and was well attended with 13 teams taking part.There was only one point in it at the end with Joe Browne's team being declared the winners, the rest of the team were Jim Reilly, Enda McHugh, Tom Ward and his son. Quiz Master Harry McGowan.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Ballyshannon man, Kieran McShea makes a great start to the new year at B&S Golf Club by winning two consecutive days at the weekend. On very tough conditions on Sunday, MeShea posted a very creditable 39pts but it was the day before, on Saturday the 13th, which Kieran probably shot his best round to date. The Bus Eireann man came home with 43pts and according to his marker, he could easily have posted 46pts. Kieran told me afterwards that he felt great over every shot he played over the weekend with the exception of a few putts. Kieran, keep it up and we done.

Next week's Quiz on Wednesday 24th will be to support the local Tennis Club.

The Finn Valley and District Darts league resumed again on Friday 12th January for our Darts team who visited Mannies bar in Convoy and what a start it was. The B&S side had a fantastic 7-2 victory against a very talented Convoy side. Mind you some of the matches were so close that it was literally down to the doubles.

Last Man Standing sheets are now out and can be got in shop, bar or ask a council member. Please have sheets returned before noon on Saturday.

RESULTS - Saturday 13th January - Club Competition: 1st Nett: Kieran Mc Shea (20) 43pts.; 2nd Nett: Pauric Mc Hugh (9) 41pts.bot; Gross: Michael Curran (5) 32pts.; 3rd Nett: Danny Bannigan (14) 41pts.bot

Sunday 14th January - Club Competition: 1st Nett: Kieran Mc Shea (18) 39pts.bot; 2nd Nett: Conor Henderson (15) 39pts.bot; Gross: Ryan Griffin (3) 30pts.; 3rd Nett: Kevin Kelly (15) 37pts.BOT

Usual competitions this week.

Cruit

Our Gaeltacht Team travelled to our neighbours in Gweedore on Saturday last. Some very close matches but Gweedore were clear winners 7-2.

Our next match is at home against Portsalon on Saturday 27th January at 10am.

On Sunday in our Club Competition Stephen Melly had a very impressive 37pts in windy and wet conditions. Next best was Shaun Hyland a young improving golfer with 33pts. In 3rd place was Charlie Mc Cauley with 31pts. The nines went to Eugene McGarvey 18pts and Brendan o Donnell 15pts BOT.

Don’t forget closing date for our ‘Race to Owey’ winners competition is Sunday 28th January.

AGM - Could all members make every effort to attend the Overall AGM this Friday night in the Clubhouse at 8 pm. Friday 19th January!

Remember golfers too....its time of year for making sure you repair your pitch marks so keep your forks handy. Let’s keep our course in top shape over winter months.

Rosapenna

Club Competition - The gents singles stableford on Sunday the 14th of January was won by Mickey Treanor (17) with 33pts bot, the runner up was Enda McClafferty (20) with 33pts bot and third place was Liam Breen (12) with 33pts bot. Two's Mickey Treanor with €44.00. All upcoming events will be played over the Sandy Hills Links from the side of the fairways.

Winter Scramble Series

Our latest Winter Scramble took place over both championship links last Saturday the 13th of January with the results as follows -

Old Tom Morris Links

1st D Doherty, J Brady, A McGlinchey & D McGlinchey with 55 5/8.

2nd P McClafferty, H McClafferty, P McBride Snr & B McBride with 56 1/4.

3rd P McGlone, P McClean, D Collins & N McLaren with 58 1/4.

4th M Wilson, P McGeehan, D Carlin & D McClean with 58 3/8.

5th D Case, D McGurk, E Mallon & C Covey with 58 3/8.

6th C Byrne, A Dolan, G Gallagher & C Crees with 58 5/8.

Sandy Hills Links

1st E McLarnon, M Gallagher Jnr, J Gallagher, G McLarnon with 55 7/8.

2nd D Toye, C McBride, S McBride & B Connor with 56 3/8.

3rd L Lennox, D Steward, D Crawford & M Speedie with 56.5.

4th A Taylor, J McIntyre, J Kilgore & C Long with 57 1/8.

5th S Martin, C O'Kane, M McGee & L Bresnahan with 57.5.

6th S McClelland, C McGarrigle, A Simpson & R Simpson with 58 3/8.

Our next Winter Scramble is scheduled for Saturday the 3rd of February with a 10.30am shotgun start on the Sandy Hills Links. Enter online via our website or call The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 74 915 5000.

Captains Drive-In: The 2018 Ladies & Gents Drive In will take place on Saturday the 10th of February over the Sandy Hills Links.

Upcoming competitions/events -

January (Sandy Hills Links)

Sunday 21st - Club competition

Sunday 28th - Club competition

Dunfanaghy

The Gaeltacht League returned to Dunfanaghy on Saturday with Portsalon being the opposition. Weather conditions were not too promising at 8am but team Captain, Charles decided to press on. His decision was justified as the weather improved and allowed some very competitive golf. Dunfanaghy just pipped Portsalon at the post with a 5 matches to 4 victory. Thanks goes to all the competitors as all matches were played with great sportsmanship and good spirit!

A special mention must go to Brendan Kelly, whose great form from the back end of last year has continued into the New Year with three prizes in the last two weeks – Well done Brendan!

January Monthly Medal - Sunday 14th January: 1st Brendan Kelly (7) 64; 2nd Gerard McGinley (9) 65; Gross: Bill McCallion (7) 78; 3rd Patrick McCafferty (20) 68. CSS: 68

Gents Open Stableford - Saturday 13th January: 1st Ronnie Young (13) 42 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Open Stableford - Wednesday 10th January: 1st Cyril Robinson (22) 41 pts; 2nd Ciaran Gilchrist (4) Falcarragh 40 pts; Gross: Brendan Kelly (7) 32 pts; 3rd Hugh Ferry (24) 37 pts BOT. Category: Jim Carey (28) 37 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Portsalon Ladies

Claire Ferry (18), made a sparkling start to the new season, following on from a strong finish at the end of 2017, where she was runner-up in the hamper competition. Claire shot a very fine 36pts in extremely challenging conditions in the first members competition of the New Year on 14th of January. The runner-up was Deirdre Hensey (21) with 31pts. The CSS was 74 (34 pts).

The AGM of the ladies section takes place in the clubhouse on Saturday 20th of January 2018 at 2pm. Every committee needs new blood, so if you feel you would be willing to join the committee for the 2018 season, nominations are invited, and the notice for same is available on the notice board in the ladies' locker room. Refreshments will be served from 1.30pm so come early for a catch-up and a cuppa!

The ladies would like to express their gratitude to our outgoing Lady Captain Sheila, on her outstanding year. Sheila was very attentive to all the ladies during the year, and her contribution will long be remembered. On the social side, few will forget the very enjoyable Easter bonnet event, while in golfing terms, Sheila signed off her year in style by winning the Christmas hamper. We thank Sheila for her efforts, and wish her a relaxing and enjoyable year as ex-officio. Sheila will formally hand over the reigns to current Lady Vice-Captain Karen McGlinchey at the AGM. Congratulations also to Mr Captain Martin Blaney on a wonderful year as Captain of the club, and we extend our best wishes to Martin at the end of his term. Martin will hand over to Mick McGlynn at the club AGM on Friday 19th of January.

For Mick and Karen, there will no 'resting on their laurels', as the Captain's drive-in takes place on Sunday 21st of January. There is a draw sheet in the main office which ladies should sign, to be included in the draw for the scramble on Sunday morning. President Andy Boland, and our two new Captains will drive us off at 10.30am and the scramble will follow with a shotgun start at 11am.

In order to rest the fairways, the Council have taken the decision that all players must drop-off fairways, commencing Monday 15th of January 2018. Rules on the procedure will be posted in the clubhouse. For the duration of this period, competitions will be non-qualifying as per CONGU rules.

The next Winter Links outing is on Thursday 25th of January 2018. Please call the clubhouse on 074-9159459 to reserve your tee-time. Likewise, if your circumstances change and you are no longer able to play, please also release your reservation as times are limited during these shorter winter days.

Portsalon

The Portsalon Golf Club AGM will take place this Friday 19th January 2018 in the Clubhouse. If you are interested in participating on the Portsalon Golf Club Council, a notice has been placed on the main notice board and members are reminded that if they wish to go forward for one of the council positions you must have you name recorded proposed and seconded. This must be take place prior to the meeting date.

Captains Drive In

The Captain’s drive-in will take place on Sunday 21st January. If you are going to participate in the drive in competition, please record your name on the sheet in the clubhouse. The event will be a shot gun start at 10.30 sharp. As in previous years the Captain extends the clubs invitation to the Captain and members of Otway Golf Club to Portsalon for this Captain’s drive in.

Gaeltacht League

Portsalon travelled to Dunfanaghy for their Gaeltacht League match on Saturday last. The Portsalon team came away with four matches to Dunfanaghy’s five matches.

Events

On Saturday 20th there is an open 4 ball scramble. Sunday 21st its the Captains drive-in. On Wednesday 24th it’s a gents open competition. A time sheet is in operation for all competitions at Portsalon Golf Club, contact 074 91 59459 for your tee time or go online at portsalongolfclub.com

Results

The winner of the open stagedon Wednesday 10th January was Joe Coyle (6) 40 points

Runner-up : Joe Harkin (19) 37 points Gross : Robert McElhinney (6) 27 pts BOT Third : Dean Doherty (13) 35 pts. The CSS was 35 points

Gweedore

Bhain Jason McBride chomortas Mc Ginley Engineering le scor do 37pts, Sa dara hait bhi Pól ó Maolagain le 36pts. Sa triu hait bhi Paul mc Gee le 33pts. Fuair an chead 9 chuig Matthew Harkin le 20pts agus an dara 9 go dti Padraig Gallagher 15pts .Bhain John sc Gallagher an gross le 23pts. CSS 36pts reduction only.

The club’s AGM will take place on Jan 26th with the usual election off officer’s. All aspects in the running off the club will be discussed, a proposal sheet is in the clubhouse.

Sraith na Gaeltachta -Gaoth Dobhair 7 V Cruit 2: I ndiadh trí chluiche sa Ghaeltacht I mbliana ta 32pt ag foireann Nigel Ferry. 3 cluiche fagtha beirt sa bhaile v Portnoo agus Falcaragh agus Rosapenna as Baile.

Senior golf will commence again next, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.