THE SPORTING DIARY: McKenna Cup campaign has been useful for Donegal

McKenna Cup campaign has been useful for Donegal

The Dr. McKenna Cup campaign has proved useful to Donegal this year with a number of players getting a platform to perform.

With just over a week to the first National League game against Kerry in Killarney, the make-up of the Donegal team for that encounter is beginning to take shape.

The return of the Kilcar trio last Sunday was a boost. I see that Pat Spillane has Patrick McBrearty now as the highest rated Donegal player. In his top 30 published at the weekend, McBrearty is at No. 11 while Michael Murphy has slipped back to the 20s. However, it is a major surprise that Ryan McHugh did not make the top 30.

Anyway McBrearty and McHugh will be vital to Donegal in the upcoming league games. There will be a few tough calls for Declan Bonner, mostly in defence. He will probably go with Mark Anthony McGinley in goals; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Caolan Ward, Martin O’Reilly, Ryan McHugh and one of the successes of the Dr. McKenna Cup, Tony McClenaghan, are likely to feature in the back six. The No. 3 shirt will probably be a battle between Eamonn Doherty and Stephen McMenamin. Then you have Leo McLoone; will he be used as a defender or on the ‘40’?

Another of the successes of recent games has been Nathan Mullins, who has been very mobile and creative. With Jason McGee only returning after injury, it is likely that Mullins and Hugh McFadden will continue their partnership in the middle.

Up front Odhran Mac Niallais, Jamie Brennan and Patrick McBrearty look to have nailed down places. Cian Mulligan would be a starter if recovered from injury; Michael Langan could also be back in contention. Darach O’Connor had a good outing against Monaghan, notching three points; Mark McHugh, Caolan McGonigle, Stephen McBrearty, Michael Carroll and Ciaran McGinley are contenders. Will Eoin McHugh be available? Or Ciaran Thompson?

No matter what way you look at it, it will be a new-look Donegal that starts in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Sunday week.

Old problem resurfaced

I had a few Donegal supporters on to me after Sunday last complaining about an old problem - the information given to paying customers in the programme, or more specifically, the Donegal team information.

The programme had the team line-outs and there was one change in the Monaghan line-out, the substitute goalkeeper replacing Rory Beggan.

However, the Donegal line-out was, to say the least, all over the place. But worse than that, a couple of players were wearing the wrong numbers, and this caused confusion for the PA announcer. He announced the teams at the start and Donegal were named as per programme; then he had to announce changes, and even then there were further changes.

At one stage Patrick McBrearty was named as corner-back and again at full-forward!

Then in the second half, the PA announced Ryan McHugh coming on as part of a double substitution, even though he was one of the players being replaced.

It was shambolic and doesn’t reflect well on our county, apart from being totally unfair on supporters.

Washed up ticket!

Did you hear the one about the McKenna Cup ticket that went through a washing machine and came out clean the other side? (See photo below). And not only was it clean, it was put in a plastic bag and presented (with the background story) and accepted at the turnstiles in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Wednesday night of last week for the Donegal v Fermanagh game.

The holder (who shall remain nameless) will be checking his pockets more carefully in future before he puts them in the queue for washing. Noel, I have a sneaking suspicion, though, that it might not pass the Ulster Council gatemen come the Ulster Championship!

Nice reward for Brian

The Donegal Sports Star awards have a fitting inductee into their Hall of Fame with the announcement that Brian McEniff will be honoured this year on the 25th anniversary of Donegal winning the All-Ireland in 1992.

It has been a good year for the team and honouring the manager with this award is both timely and well merited.

1992 minor success

There was another major success in GAA for Donegal in 1992 with Aodh Ruadh winning the Ulster Minor Tournament, defeating Clann na nGael of Armagh in the final. The success will be remembered at the club’s dinner dance on Saturday night.

It was the third and last success for Donegal clubs in the tournament (Killybegs won it in ‘84 and ‘85), which is probably an indictment on our minor champions. Brian McDaid was at that final and you can see the great selection of photos on our website www.donegaldemocrat.com and in our special feature on Pages 76 and 77.