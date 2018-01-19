Gaoth Dobhair face Monaghan champions in Ulster

Gaoth Dobhair U-21s are back in Ulster action again this Sunday when they face Monaghan champions Donaghmoyne in the Ulster U-21 Club championship semi-final in Creggan. (2.15 pm)

Last year’s beaten finalists, Gaoth Dobhair, go into the tie on the back of last Sunday’s comfortable 4-7 to 1-5 win over Antrim champions, O’Donovan Rossa, in the preliminary round.

Gavin McBride, Eamonn Collum, Michael Carroll and Daire O Baoill scored goals for the Donegal champions, who are managed by the Tom ‘ Beag’ Gillespie.

“We played well once we got going on Sunday. We hadn’t played a game since November 19th and we were a little rusty,” said Tom Beag.

Senior county men Kieran Gillespie, Cian Mulligan along with James O Baoill missed last weekend’s game through injury.

And this trio will be absent again this Sunday. However, Tom ‘Beag’ is boosted by the return of Gary McFadden and Seaghan Ferry, who both missed O’Donovan Rossa game due to College commitments.

“It is good to have Gary and Seaghan back because we are facing stronger opposition on Sunday.

“Donaghmoyne are a good side. They have a number of boys that are in the Monaghan senior squad and they will be a step up from O’Donovan Rossa.”

Sunday’s game is Donaghmoyne’s first outing in this year’s competition.

The return of Gary McFadden and Seaghan Ferry is a boost to Gaoth Dobhair. An though they are minus two of their big hitters Kieran Gillespie and Cian Mulligan, the Donegal champions still have a formidable look to them.

And given the form Gavin McBride, Michael Carroll, Daire and Naoise O Baoill are in they should have a little too much up front for the Monaghan champions.