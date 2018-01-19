Donegal champions Setanta face gigantic test against Waterford champions

Setanta, Donegal hurling champions break new ground on Sunday when they face Waterford champions, Deuglán Naofa (Ardmore), in the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship semi-final in Navan. (2pm)

This is a big game for the men from the Cross who have scaled new heights in their championship campaign so far.

They have already claimed a first Ulster crown and now they are bidding for a place in an All-Ireland final and a big day out in Croke Park. High stakes indeed!

The Donegal champions have already risen to a number of challenges in championship 2017/2018.

But Deuglán Naofa present manager Paul Campbell and his players with their stiffest test to date.

“We are up against it on Sunday,” said the Setanta boss.

“Deuglán Naofa are a serious side and have a number of quality and well-known players. We cannot deny that.

“They have former Waterford seniors Seamus and Declan Prendergast.

“They also have Seamus Keating and Wayne Hennessey from the current Waterford squad and they also have a number of county U-21s and minors.

“They are a serious junior team and have a number of county players both past and present.

“I know we have a number of county players too. But there is a big difference between a Waterford senior hurler and a Donegal senior hurler.

“They won all their games in the Waterford championship by at least 21 points. Their closest game was in the Munster final against the Tipperary champions. And they won that game by seven points.

“They are a serious team and we are going to have a really good day, if we are to be competitive and in with a chance.”

Setanta trained all over Christmas and have been training three times a week since last Autumn and they have a clear bill of health for the first time all season.

They go into Sunday’s tie as the raging underdogs against a team from one of the traditional powers,

But the game also gives players like Danny Cullen, Kevin Campbell and Declan Coulter a chance to put their hurling prowess to the test.

However, it would be an upset of gigantic proportions if Paul Campbell was plotting and planning on Monday morning for an All-Ireland final.